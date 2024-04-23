 Skip to main content
Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 4.0: DT Byron Murphy II is first defender taken; Bengals select WR

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 10:51 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

We made it!

Yes, it's the week of the 2024 NFL Draft, but before the actual proceedings get underway in Detroit, I'm here to take my fourth and final attempt at projecting how the first round will play out on Thursday night.

Trades will certainly reshape the real thing, but in this simulation, I'm keeping everything as it stands right now in hopes of providing the most realistic forecast for as many teams as possible.

Alright, enough preamble -- let's get to the picks.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

The Bears are all in on the spectacular playmaker from USC. Williams has been the odds-on favorite to land in Chicago since the beginning of the process. General manager Ryan Poles makes it official on Thursday evening.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Despite a reportedly bumpy start to their relationship, the Commanders and Daniels come together at No. 2, with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner bringing plenty of excitement to the nation's capital.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Eliot Wolf scoops up the quarterback with the prototypical size, athleticism and arm talent. Maye's uneven final season at North Carolina does not discourage the Patriots from placing their faith in the 21-year-old.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The silky smooth pass catcher is the WR1 Kyler Murray needs to take the Cardinals' offense to another level.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Jim Harbaugh's commitment to the running game could make the offensive line a priority in the draft. Alt is a technician with the toughness and tenacity the Chargers' new coach covets in his front-line players.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

If the Giants remain committed to quarterback Daniel Jones, they must add more explosive playmakers to the lineup with big-play potential. Nabers is a catch-and-run specialist who can score from anywhere on the field.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

The rugged edge blocker adds some grit and toughness to a front that wants to bully opponents at the point of attack.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

New head coach Raheem Morris adds an explosive interior defender to the rotation to jump-start the Falcons' pass rush.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

As a physical playmaker with a high IQ and positional flexibility, Odunze is a perfect complement to veteran studs DJ Moore and Keenan Allen in the receiving corps. Caleb Williams has quite the arsenal to work with.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

Operating in win-now mode with Aaron Rodgers at age 40, the Jets snag a big-bodied pass catcher with the capacity to dominate the middle of the field.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

Kevin O'Connell gets his quarterback without climbing the board through a blockbuster trade. McCarthy flourished in a managerial role at Michigan, but he possesses the talent to evolve into a playmaker as a pro.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Sean Payton's essentially rebuilding the Broncos from scratch, and a premier pass rusher is a critical need. Verse is an energetic QB hunter with the potential to rack up double-digit sacks in the NFL.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Latham is a bully at the point of attack with the size, strength and power to excel as a mauler on the edges.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

The Saints must upgrade their bookend protection to help Derek Carr flourish as a passer. Fashanu is a work in progress, especially as a run blocker, but his natural talent and tools could help him develop into an elite player down the road.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

General manager Chris Ballard is all about drafting talented prospects with prototypical traits and athleticism. Mitchell is the freakiest cover corner in the draft, with a dynamic game that matches his supreme gifts.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

The ultra-versatile blocker reunites with his college offensive coordinator (new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb), giving Seattle a plug-and-play option at multiple spots.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Adding a high-IQ cover corner with positional flexibility could help the Jaguars match up with the rising offenses in the AFC South.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size, speed and ball skills to thrive as a WR3 playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

The Rams could use more juice off the edge to help replace the sack production lost via Aaron Donald's retirement.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The extra-EXTRA large edge blocker (6-foot-7 3/4 and 340 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms and 11 1/4-inch hands) would help the Steelers control the trenches as they transition to a ground-and-pound squad under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior

Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts last season.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

With Vic Fangio taking over as defensive coordinator, the Eagles must add a man-to-man corner with the potential to handle matchups against the opponent's No. 1 wideout.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via CLE through HOU)
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

Brian Flores' aggressive scheme could benefit from a dynamic defender with explosive skills on the edge. Latu is the most polished pass rusher in this year's draft class, with a game built for the NFL.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · OL · Senior

Barton brings five-position flexibility. The Cowboys could reshuffle the offensive line to put the best five blockers on the field, with Barton boasting the ability to be a plug-and-play starter at multiple spots.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

After bringing in a new defensive coordinator (Jeff Hafley) and high-priced safety (Xavier McKinney), Green Bay adds another big defensive piece in DeJean, who supplies athleticism and versatility to the rotation. The Iowa standout is a Swiss Army Knife with the instincts and ball skills to thrive in a "see ball, get ball" system.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

Todd Bowles can't resist taking a dynamic defender with outstanding speed, quickness and explosiveness. Though Robinson did not put up big numbers as a pass rusher at Penn State, he possesses the tools scouts covet in premier pass rushers.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · DL · Senior

Adding a disruptive pass rusher is a top priority for the Cardinals. Robinson provides inside/outside versatility with a game that could see him evolve into a Cam Jordan-like playmaker at the point of attack.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

Despite bringing DaQuan Jones back on a two-year deal, the Bills need to plan for the future on the defensive interior. Newton is a versatile one-gap penetrator with a nonstop motor and exceptional first-step quickness.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

The Lions must upgrade the secondary to neutralize top quarterbacks in the NFC. McKinstry is a sticky bump-and-run corner with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

General manager Eric DeCosta needs to address the edges with Morgan Moses traded away and Ronnie Stanley struggling with injuries. Guyton is an intriguing option as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, yet he has enough athleticism to eventually make a move to the left side of the line.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior

With Trent Williams entering the twilight of his career, the 49ers have to find an eventual replacement on the edge. Morgan is a sound blocker at the point of attack with diverse skills that could enable him to play on either side of the offensive line.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)

The loss of L'Jarius Sneed could prompt the Chiefs to seek CB help at the bottom of Round 1. Rakestraw is a rock-solid cover corner with superb tackling skills.

