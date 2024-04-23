Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 4.0: DT Byron Murphy II is first defender taken; Bengals select WR

We made it!
Yes, it's the week of the 2024 NFL Draft, but before the actual proceedings get underway in Detroit, I'm here to take my fourth and final attempt at projecting how the first round will play out on Thursday night.
Trades will certainly reshape the real thing, but in this simulation, I'm keeping everything as it stands right now in hopes of providing the most realistic forecast for as many teams as possible.
Alright, enough preamble -- let's get to the picks.
The Bears are all in on the spectacular playmaker from USC. Williams has been the odds-on favorite to land in Chicago since the beginning of the process. General manager Ryan Poles makes it official on Thursday evening.
Despite a reportedly bumpy start to their relationship, the Commanders and Daniels come together at No. 2, with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner bringing plenty of excitement to the nation's capital.
Eliot Wolf scoops up the quarterback with the prototypical size, athleticism and arm talent. Maye's uneven final season at North Carolina does not discourage the Patriots from placing their faith in the 21-year-old.
The silky smooth pass catcher is the WR1 Kyler Murray needs to take the Cardinals' offense to another level.
Jim Harbaugh's commitment to the running game could make the offensive line a priority in the draft. Alt is a technician with the toughness and tenacity the Chargers' new coach covets in his front-line players.
If the Giants remain committed to quarterback Daniel Jones, they must add more explosive playmakers to the lineup with big-play potential. Nabers is a catch-and-run specialist who can score from anywhere on the field.
The rugged edge blocker adds some grit and toughness to a front that wants to bully opponents at the point of attack.
New head coach Raheem Morris adds an explosive interior defender to the rotation to jump-start the Falcons' pass rush.
As a physical playmaker with a high IQ and positional flexibility, Odunze is a perfect complement to veteran studs DJ Moore and Keenan Allen in the receiving corps. Caleb Williams has quite the arsenal to work with.
Operating in win-now mode with Aaron Rodgers at age 40, the Jets snag a big-bodied pass catcher with the capacity to dominate the middle of the field.
Kevin O'Connell gets his quarterback without climbing the board through a blockbuster trade. McCarthy flourished in a managerial role at Michigan, but he possesses the talent to evolve into a playmaker as a pro.
Sean Payton's essentially rebuilding the Broncos from scratch, and a premier pass rusher is a critical need. Verse is an energetic QB hunter with the potential to rack up double-digit sacks in the NFL.
Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Latham is a bully at the point of attack with the size, strength and power to excel as a mauler on the edges.
The Saints must upgrade their bookend protection to help Derek Carr flourish as a passer. Fashanu is a work in progress, especially as a run blocker, but his natural talent and tools could help him develop into an elite player down the road.
General manager Chris Ballard is all about drafting talented prospects with prototypical traits and athleticism. Mitchell is the freakiest cover corner in the draft, with a dynamic game that matches his supreme gifts.
The ultra-versatile blocker reunites with his college offensive coordinator (new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb), giving Seattle a plug-and-play option at multiple spots.
Adding a high-IQ cover corner with positional flexibility could help the Jaguars match up with the rising offenses in the AFC South.
Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size, speed and ball skills to thrive as a WR3 playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The Rams could use more juice off the edge to help replace the sack production lost via Aaron Donald's retirement.
The extra-EXTRA large edge blocker (6-foot-7 3/4 and 340 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms and 11 1/4-inch hands) would help the Steelers control the trenches as they transition to a ground-and-pound squad under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts last season.
With Vic Fangio taking over as defensive coordinator, the Eagles must add a man-to-man corner with the potential to handle matchups against the opponent's No. 1 wideout.
Brian Flores' aggressive scheme could benefit from a dynamic defender with explosive skills on the edge. Latu is the most polished pass rusher in this year's draft class, with a game built for the NFL.
Barton brings five-position flexibility. The Cowboys could reshuffle the offensive line to put the best five blockers on the field, with Barton boasting the ability to be a plug-and-play starter at multiple spots.
After bringing in a new defensive coordinator (Jeff Hafley) and high-priced safety (Xavier McKinney), Green Bay adds another big defensive piece in DeJean, who supplies athleticism and versatility to the rotation. The Iowa standout is a Swiss Army Knife with the instincts and ball skills to thrive in a "see ball, get ball" system.
Todd Bowles can't resist taking a dynamic defender with outstanding speed, quickness and explosiveness. Though Robinson did not put up big numbers as a pass rusher at Penn State, he possesses the tools scouts covet in premier pass rushers.
Adding a disruptive pass rusher is a top priority for the Cardinals. Robinson provides inside/outside versatility with a game that could see him evolve into a Cam Jordan-like playmaker at the point of attack.
Despite bringing DaQuan Jones back on a two-year deal, the Bills need to plan for the future on the defensive interior. Newton is a versatile one-gap penetrator with a nonstop motor and exceptional first-step quickness.
The Lions must upgrade the secondary to neutralize top quarterbacks in the NFC. McKinstry is a sticky bump-and-run corner with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills.
General manager Eric DeCosta needs to address the edges with Morgan Moses traded away and Ronnie Stanley struggling with injuries. Guyton is an intriguing option as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, yet he has enough athleticism to eventually make a move to the left side of the line.
With Trent Williams entering the twilight of his career, the 49ers have to find an eventual replacement on the edge. Morgan is a sound blocker at the point of attack with diverse skills that could enable him to play on either side of the offensive line.
The loss of L'Jarius Sneed could prompt the Chiefs to seek CB help at the bottom of Round 1. Rakestraw is a rock-solid cover corner with superb tackling skills.