Packers signing safety Xavier McKinney to four-year, $68 million deal

Using that same metric, McKinney represents a significant upgrade over the man he's replacing, Darnell Savage, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. According to PFF, McKinney owned the highest coverage grade (91.2) of any safety in the NFL in 2023, besting the likes of Atlanta's Jessie Bates, Miami's Jevon Holland and Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton. He was also substantially better than Savage, who finished with a grade of 61.7 in 10 games played.

McKinney is capable of handling duties in both the pass and run, finishing seventh among all defensive backs in tackles with 116. 2023 saw him finish as one of four defensive backs with 115-plus tackles and 10-plus passes defensed, providing the Packers with a well-rounded safety and another notable name in a backfield that also includes Jaire Alexander.

Green Bay is working with the luxury of having ample money to spend in 2024, thanks in large part to Jordan Love's rapid development in his first year as a starter while playing under a contract that accounts for just $12.7 million in cap space this season. Gutekunst is wasting no time upgrading the roster for a team that many will expect to contend for the NFC North title and perhaps more in 2024.