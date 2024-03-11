 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 11

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 08:21 AM Updated: Mar 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Arizona Cardinals
SIGNINGS

  • OL Trystan Colon is re-signing on a one-year, $1.75 million deal that includes $450K guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that the contract is worth up to $2 million with incentives.
Carolina Panthers
SIGNINGS

  • CB Troy Hill is re-signing with Carolina, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • LS J.J. Jansen has re-signed, the team announced.
Cincinnati Bengals
SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • WR Tee Higgins, who was given the franchise tag for the 2024 season, has requested a trade out of Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Detroit Lions
SIGNINGS

  • G ﻿﻿Graham Glasgow﻿﻿ agreed to terms with Detroit on a three-year, $20 million deal with $9.5 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Glasgow, 31, played 17 games in his return to the Lions in 2023.
Indianapolis Colts
SIGNINGS

  • LB ﻿﻿﻿﻿Zaire Franklin﻿﻿﻿﻿ is signing a three-year, $31.26 million extension with Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Franklin, 27, has started 48 of 98 games played in his six seasons with the Colts, totaling 346 tackles in the last two years combined.
Jacksonville Jaguars
SIGNINGS

  • C ﻿﻿Mitch Morse﻿﻿ agreed to terms with Jacksonville on a two-year, $10.5 million contract with $7 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Morse, 31, spent the last five seasons in Buffalo before his release last week.
  • OL Blake Hance has been signed to a contract extension, the team announced. 
Kansas City Chiefs
SIGNINGS

  • DE Chris Jones agreed to a five-year, $158.75 million deal with $101 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jones will receive a $30 million signing bonus, average $31.75 million per year and become the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, Rapoport added.
New England Patriots
ROSTER CUTS

  • LB Chris Board is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 

