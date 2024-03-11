NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- OL Trystan Colon is re-signing on a one-year, $1.75 million deal that includes $450K guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that the contract is worth up to $2 million with incentives.
SIGNINGS
- CB Troy Hill is re-signing with Carolina, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- LS J.J. Jansen has re-signed, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- RB Trayveon Williams has been re-signed on a one-year deal, the team announced.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Tee Higgins, who was given the franchise tag for the 2024 season, has requested a trade out of Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- G Graham Glasgow agreed to terms with Detroit on a three-year, $20 million deal with $9.5 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Glasgow, 31, played 17 games in his return to the Lions in 2023.
SIGNINGS
- LB Zaire Franklin is signing a three-year, $31.26 million extension with Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Franklin, 27, has started 48 of 98 games played in his six seasons with the Colts, totaling 346 tackles in the last two years combined.
SIGNINGS
- C Mitch Morse agreed to terms with Jacksonville on a two-year, $10.5 million contract with $7 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Morse, 31, spent the last five seasons in Buffalo before his release last week.
- OL Blake Hance has been signed to a contract extension, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- DE Chris Jones agreed to a five-year, $158.75 million deal with $101 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jones will receive a $30 million signing bonus, average $31.75 million per year and become the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, Rapoport added.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Chris Board is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.