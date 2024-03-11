Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

He missed seven games last year thanks to a litany of ailments involving his knee, ankle, back and quadriceps.

He's missed 11 games in two seasons for the Dolphins overall, and in fact has never played a complete slate of games. The closest Armstead has come was 15 with the Saints back in 2019 when the season was still comprised of 16 contests.

Nonetheless, Armstead remains a force and a tremendous anchor for any offensive line.

A five-time Pro Bowler, including both campaigns as a Dolphin, he is one of the league's premier pass blockers when healthy. He's also more than capable in the run game; Armstead boasted a 72.6 PFF run-blocking grade last season.

On top of those traits, he was penalized just twice last season (excluding pre-snap flags), and has accumulated 24 across penalties his entire career of play.

Now playing under an altered contract, he'll continue to be a pivotal piece for the Dolphins' continued offensive dominance. As Tua Tagovailoa developed into a Pro Bowler last year thanks in part to having a protector like Armstead, Miami finished first in both total yards and passing yards, sixth in rushing yards and second in points scored.