Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

Terron Armstead is sticking around to play in 2024, and he's doing so with a tweak to his contract.
The Dolphins and Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.
Armstead, 33, still had three years remaining on the five-year pact he inked with Miami as the top free-agent offensive tackle in 2022. The agreement is expected to lower the left tackle's cap hit, a must considering the Dolphins have the league's worst cap situation -- sitting more than $23 million in the negative -- according to Over the Cap.
As recently as the Pro Bowl, Armstead had not yet made a decision on whether or not to return for a 12th NFL season, having dealt with multiple injuries during the 2023 season and throughout his career.
He missed seven games last year thanks to a litany of ailments involving his knee, ankle, back and quadriceps.
He's missed 11 games in two seasons for the Dolphins overall, and in fact has never played a complete slate of games. The closest Armstead has come was 15 with the Saints back in 2019 when the season was still comprised of 16 contests.
Nonetheless, Armstead remains a force and a tremendous anchor for any offensive line.
A five-time Pro Bowler, including both campaigns as a Dolphin, he is one of the league's premier pass blockers when healthy. He's also more than capable in the run game; Armstead boasted a 72.6 PFF run-blocking grade last season.
On top of those traits, he was penalized just twice last season (excluding pre-snap flags), and has accumulated 24 across penalties his entire career of play.
Now playing under an altered contract, he'll continue to be a pivotal piece for the Dolphins' continued offensive dominance. As Tua Tagovailoa developed into a Pro Bowler last year thanks in part to having a protector like Armstead, Miami finished first in both total yards and passing yards, sixth in rushing yards and second in points scored.
With any luck, Armstead will get through the 2024 season more unscathed than he has during most. Perhaps, in turn, his Dolphins will break through the wild-card ceiling that's contained them the last two years.