Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

A third-round pick by the Titans, Smith spent four seasons in Tennessee before signing in New England in 2021, where he played two seasons. The Patriots traded him to Atlanta last offseason.

Smith generated 50 catches for 582 yards, both career highs, and three touchdowns in Atlanta last season. Displaying yards after the catch ability, Smith finished third among all TEs in YAC over expected (110) last season, per Next Gen Stats. He finished seventh overall in YAC (379) among tight ends despite far fewer catches than those above him. Smith's 1.7 yards per route run finished 11th among all TEs (min. 200 routes).

The Dolphins needed help in the tight end room after the position did little last season -- zero touchdowns from their TEs. Durham Smythe led all Miami tight ends last year with 35 catches for 366 yards.