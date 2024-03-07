 Skip to main content
Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

Published: Mar 07, 2024 at 02:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins lassoed a tight end to upgrade Mike McDaniel's offense.

The Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.

The Atlanta Falcons cut Smith late last month after one season with the club, making him free to sign with any team before free agency opens next week.

Related Links

A third-round pick by the Titans, Smith spent four seasons in Tennessee before signing in New England in 2021, where he played two seasons. The Patriots traded him to Atlanta last offseason.

Smith generated 50 catches for 582 yards, both career highs, and three touchdowns in Atlanta last season. Displaying yards after the catch ability, Smith finished third among all TEs in YAC over expected (110) last season, per Next Gen Stats. He finished seventh overall in YAC (379) among tight ends despite far fewer catches than those above him. Smith's 1.7 yards per route run finished 11th among all TEs (min. 200 routes).

The Dolphins needed help in the tight end room after the position did little last season -- zero touchdowns from their TEs. Durham Smythe led all Miami tight ends last year with 35 catches for 366 yards.

The pass-catching Smith adds more speed to the offense and gives McDaniel another run-after-catch option in his offense in 2024. Smith should immediately help bridge the gap after Miami leaned heavily on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle last season.

