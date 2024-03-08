CB Xavien Howard says 'door is closed' on return to Dolphins

Howard added that he'd assumed he would get cut this offseason, given how the contract was structured, with a $25.9 million salary cap figure in 2024. Miami will save $18.5 million on the salary cap by making his release a post-June 1 designation.

"I was expecting it to happen," he said. "In this business you know how it goes. You feel it. Eight years here, and I've seen the business side of it so many times. … Me and my agent talked about it before we signed our last deal that that's how it was gonna happen, and it ended up happening. I wasn't surprised at all."

Howard turns 31 in July, and while the record of aging corners isn't pretty, the veteran has no plans to hang up his cleats.

"I still can play some good ball. No way," he said when asked about shutting it down.