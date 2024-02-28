Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on parting with DC Vic Fangio: 'I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that'

But once dominos started falling after the season, a departure lined up quickly.

The Philadelphia Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Jan. 21. Miami mutually parted ways with Fangio three days after that. Less than 24 hours later, he took the DC job in Philly, returning to the team he advised for two weeks in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII.

That will be Fangio's next opportunity. Meanwhile, McDaniel plucked Antony Weaver away from the Baltimore Ravens to be his third DC in as many years coaching Miami.

And unlike what transpired with the leader of last year's D, McDaniel is confident in the opportunity to make sure his offensive leader, Tua Tagovailoa, won't be making an unexpected departure any time soon.

"Both Tua's representation and our organization are hard at work," McDaniel said about negotiating an extension. "Those timelines are impossible to predict and my main concern this offseason has been communicating what Tua needs from his head coach and his offensive coaching staff, which is what things can we identify to continue the progression of your game the same way that we have since day one? My belief has always been strong from Day 1 in Tua. It's stronger than it was the first day I met him."

Tagovailoa, heading into 2024 on his fifth-year rookie option, just played a full season's worth of games for the first time in his career. He capitalized on his good health by showing what he's capable of, throwing for a league-high 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 69.3 completion percentage while guiding the Dolphins to a second-place finish in scoring -- the team's best ranking since 1986.

Perhaps most importantly, Tagovailoa experienced the "reps" McDaniel knows he needs. He threw 160 more passes than he ever had before, and even though he lost in the wild-card round, took his first taste of playoff action.

"These are things that weren't necessarily assumed he was capable of doing, but like most things Tua has done in his career, he's recognized that and proved doubters wrong," McDaniel said regarding Tagovailoa's development last year, from displaying durability to making his first Pro Bowl.

The head coach's faith in his franchise QB remains strong, apparently growing all the time.