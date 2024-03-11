Panthers, OL Robert Hunt agree to five-year, $100M contract

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound is regarded as strong in both run blocking and pass protection and was ranked as the No. 27 overall free agent on the Top 101 list from NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks pegged Hunt as one of 10 players he earmarked to hit it big in free agency – and the money Hunt received backs up Brooks' words. Brooks wrote that Hunt was "arguably the most nimble of the dancing bears, keying the Dolphins' emergence as an offensive juggernaut" as an "athletic interior blocker in a movement-based scheme at the point of attack."

The Panthers struggled with blocking most of the 2023 season, limiting rookie quarterback Bryce Young's effectiveness during a trying rookie campaign. Carolina averaged 4.1 yards per rush, which ranked 23rd-best in the league, and allowed a sack rate of 11.4 percent, which was the third-worst rate in the NFL.