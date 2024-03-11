 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Panthers, OL Robert Hunt agree to five-year, $100M contract

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 03:51 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Carolina Panthers started their offensive overhaul by throwing around major money to fix their line.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with ex-Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt on a five-year, $100 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

Hunt, 27, was a second-round pick (39th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played mostly right tackle as a rookie in 2020 but settled in as one of the best right guards in football the past few seasons. He's started 55 games the past four seasons combined.

Related Links

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound is regarded as strong in both run blocking and pass protection and was ranked as the No. 27 overall free agent on the Top 101 list from NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks pegged Hunt as one of 10 players he earmarked to hit it big in free agency – and the money Hunt received backs up Brooks' words. Brooks wrote that Hunt was "arguably the most nimble of the dancing bears, keying the Dolphins' emergence as an offensive juggernaut" as an "athletic interior blocker in a movement-based scheme at the point of attack."

The Panthers struggled with blocking most of the 2023 season, limiting rookie quarterback Bryce Young's effectiveness during a trying rookie campaign. Carolina averaged 4.1 yards per rush, which ranked 23rd-best in the league, and allowed a sack rate of 11.4 percent, which was the third-worst rate in the NFL.

At an average of $20 million per year, Hunt's deal places him right near the top of the NFL's offensive guard market -- tied with the Colts' Quenton Nelson and just below the Falcons' Chris Lindstrom, who averages $20.5 million per year on his deal.

Related Content

news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

The Dolphins and LT Terron Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, clearing his way for a return in Miami in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders agree to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on two-year, $25M contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million full guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Giants agree to contract with RB Devin Singletary as Saquon Barkley heads to rival Eagles

The Giants and running back Devin Singletary have reached an agreement on a free-agent contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Packers signing safety Xavier McKinney to four-year, $68 million deal

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

DE Bryce Huff signing three-year, $51.1 million deal with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, with a maximum annual value of $20.033 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Eagles signing RB Saquon Barkley to three-year, $37.75 million deal

Saquon Barkley is planning to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.
news

Kirk Cousins agrees to four-year, $180M contract with Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins' six-year run in Minneapolis is over. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on Monday.
news

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, release Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Following the news of Jacobs' signing, Green Bay is also releasing  Aaron Jones, Pelissero and Rapoport reported. 
news

Jaguars signing ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis to three-year, $39 million contract

The Jaguars are signing former Bills WR Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract that's worth up to $50 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Vikings signing ex-Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to four-year, $76 million deal

The Vikings are signing DE Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.