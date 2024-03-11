Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a big splash at the opening of free agency.
The Raiders are expected to sign Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal worth a base value of $110 million, with $84.75 million of it guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
The Dolphins opted to not franchise tag Wilkins despite him coming off a career season in 2023. The 28-year-old Wilkins hit career highs in sacks (nine), QB pressures (61) and QB hits (23), in spite of the Dolphins' defense being decimated by injuries late in the season. He also added 65 tackles (10 for losses), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his fifth NFL season.
Wilkins ranked No. 2 in NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024. The Raiders' two starting defensive tackles from last season, Bilal Nichols and John Jenkins, plus top backup Adam Butler are all pending free agents.
Las Vegas, which ranked ninth in points allowed last season, now will feature two dominant forces on their defensive line for new full-time head coach Antonio Pierce with Wilkins and pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who had a career-best 14.5 sacks last season and led the NFL in tackles for loss with 23.
They're also two of the better ironmen in the NFL. Wilkins has started 51 straight games, and Crosby has not missed a game in his five-years career.
The Dolphins now have a major void to fill on their defensive front. In addition to being one of Miami's best players in recent seasons, Wilkins also has been one of the best locker-room leaders in that span.