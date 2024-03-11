 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 01:30 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a big splash at the opening of free agency.

The Raiders are expected to sign Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal worth a base value of $110 million, with $84.75 million of it guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The Dolphins opted to not franchise tag Wilkins despite him coming off a career season in 2023. The 28-year-old Wilkins hit career highs in sacks (nine), QB pressures (61) and QB hits (23), in spite of the Dolphins' defense being decimated by injuries late in the season. He also added 65 tackles (10 for losses), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his fifth NFL season.

Related Links

Wilkins ranked No. 2 in NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024. The Raiders' two starting defensive tackles from last season, Bilal Nichols and John Jenkins, plus top backup Adam Butler are all pending free agents.

Las Vegas, which ranked ninth in points allowed last season, now will feature two dominant forces on their defensive line for new full-time head coach Antonio Pierce with Wilkins and pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who had a career-best 14.5 sacks last season and led the NFL in tackles for loss with 23.

They're also two of the better ironmen in the NFL. Wilkins has started 51 straight games, and Crosby has not missed a game in his five-years career.

The Dolphins now have a major void to fill on their defensive front. In addition to being one of Miami's best players in recent seasons, Wilkins also has been one of the best locker-room leaders in that span.

Related Content

news

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Jaguars signing ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis to three-year, $39 million contract

The Jaguars are signing former Bills WR Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract that's worth up to $50 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Vikings signing ex-Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to four-year, $76 million deal

The Vikings are signing DE Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Titans signing ex-Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to three-year, $24 million contract

The Titans are signing former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bills LT Dion Dawkins signs three-year extension after posting joke he was leaving Buffalo

Rest easy, Buffalo: Dion Dawkins isn't going anywhere. The Bills' three-time Pro Bowl tackle signed a three-year extension on Monday that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid tackles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears, RB D'Andre Swift agree to terms on three-year, $24 million deal

The Chicago Bears and running back D'Andre Swift have agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

WR Michael Pittman, Colts expected to finalize three-year contract

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to finalize a three-year contract with star wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson signing four-year extension worth up to $87 million

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson with the richest contract for a guard in NFL history. The club announced Monday it agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Dickerson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the extension is worth $84 million in base with a max value of $87 million, per sources informed of the pact.
news

Franchise-tagged WR Tee Higgins requests trade from Bengals

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade out of Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars signing center Mitch Morse to two-year, $10.5M contract

Mitch Morse didn't take long to find a new job. The center agreed to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $10.5 million with $7 million guaranteed.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.