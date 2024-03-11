Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal

Las Vegas, which ranked ninth in points allowed last season, now will feature two dominant forces on their defensive line for new full-time head coach Antonio Pierce with Wilkins and pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who had a career-best 14.5 sacks last season and led the NFL in tackles for loss with 23.

They're also two of the better ironmen in the NFL. Wilkins has started 51 straight games, and Crosby has not missed a game in his five-years career.