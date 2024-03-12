 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 08:40 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Leonard Williams is staying in Seattle and getting paid in the process.

The Seahawks and defensive lineman Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year, $64.5 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Related Links

The No. 18-ranked free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's NFL.com list, Williams played just a portion of last season with the Seahawks after he was traded from the New York Giants, but he'll be a centerpiece for new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald coached defensive lineman Justin Madubuike to a breakout season in 2023, which led to Madubuike getting a monster payday.

While the veteran Williams, 29, is older than Madubuike, he figures to have a big role in Macdonald's defense.

In 10 games last year for Seattle, Williams had four sacks and 41 tackles. He'll look to up that production with his first full season for the Seahawks and his first year under Macdonald.

Related Content

news

Bengals releasing RB Joe Mixon, signing ex-Colts RB Zack Moss

Joe Mixon is being released by the Bengals, who are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots agree to one-year, $8M contract

Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Patriots re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to three-year, $57 million contract

The Pats are re-signing OL Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal with $38 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. Rapoport added Onwenu is receiving a $22.5 millioin signing bonus.
news

Ex-Chargers RB Austin Ekeler signing with Commanders on two-year deal worth up to $11.43M

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler is signing with the Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants to trade for Panthers' Brian Burns, agree to five-year, $150M deal with LB

The New York Giants are acquiring pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

The Dolphins and LT Terron Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, clearing his way for a return in Miami in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders agree to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on two-year, $25M contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million full guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Giants agree to contract with RB Devin Singletary as Saquon Barkley heads to rival Eagles

The Giants and running back Devin Singletary have reached an agreement on a free-agent contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Packers signing safety Xavier McKinney to four-year, $68 million deal

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Panthers, OL Robert Hunt agree to five-year, $100M contract

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with ex-Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt on a five-year, $100 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday. 
news

DE Bryce Huff signing three-year, $51.1 million deal with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, with a maximum annual value of $20.033 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.