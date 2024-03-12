DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

The Seahawks and defensive lineman Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year, $64.5 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
The No. 18-ranked free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's NFL.com list, Williams played just a portion of last season with the Seahawks after he was traded from the New York Giants, but he'll be a centerpiece for new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Macdonald coached defensive lineman Justin Madubuike to a breakout season in 2023, which led to Madubuike getting a monster payday.
While the veteran Williams, 29, is older than Madubuike, he figures to have a big role in Macdonald's defense.
In 10 games last year for Seattle, Williams had four sacks and 41 tackles. He'll look to up that production with his first full season for the Seahawks and his first year under Macdonald.