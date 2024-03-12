DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

The No. 18-ranked free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's NFL.com list, Williams played just a portion of last season with the Seahawks after he was traded from the New York Giants, but he'll be a centerpiece for new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald coached defensive lineman Justin Madubuike to a breakout season in 2023, which led to Madubuike getting a monster payday.

While the veteran Williams, 29, is older than Madubuike, he figures to have a big role in Macdonald's defense.