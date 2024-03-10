Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured deal worth $30 million

Lockett had two years and $34 million left on his existing deal, so this moves back some money while guaranteeing his spot for 2024, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Lockett has proven to be vital after nine seasons with Seattle. The receiver was drafted in 2015 and became a sensation within just a few years. Now, Seahawks fans will never forget his name, and rightfully so. Lockett has consistently shown production, and has the numbers to back it up, having recorded 612 receptions for 7,994 yards and 59 touchdowns.

However, looking to the future, the Seahawks showed promise through 2023, almost making it to the playoffs until the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears in Week 18 to push Seattle out.

During this past season, Lockett did not produce as much as he has in the past, but the 31-year-old recorded 79 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns, proving he still has something left to give.

While the season did not end how they wanted, it is the start of a new year, and the Hawks have taken care of one big asset.