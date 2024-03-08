Seahawks GM John Schneider: Re-signing Leonard Williams 'definitely a priority for us'

"Yeah, he played great," Schneider said of Williams. "You know, we gave up that second-round pick, we went for it. We thought that he was going to help change our defense, and he played well. Unfortunately, we didn't make the playoffs, but he's a guy that we want to keep in the mix. You can move him around ... you can play him wherever you want, and he's a great guy. He likes it here. I had a great exit interview with him and yeah, we hope to retain him."