Seahawks release veteran safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

The cutting of Diggs was the more surprising of the two moves. He was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Seahawks since arriving via trade midway through the 2019 season -- at the cost of only a fifth-round selection. That was one of the more impressive trades pulled off by general manager John Schneider during Pete Carroll's tenure in Seattle.

The 31-year-old Diggs had one year remaining on his deal. He started every game the past four seasons, but 2023 was his first full season in Seattle not making the Pro Bowl, grabbing only one pick after logging at least three INTs in the prior six campaigns.

Adams was far less of a surprise. Unlike the Diggs trade, the Seahawks didn't get anywhere close to what they paid for him in a 2020 trade -- and his subsequent contract extension. Adams doesn't turn 29 years old until October but has missed 29 of his past 51 starts and hasn't played a full season since 2018, his second year with the New York Jets.

The Seahawks have drafted several defensive backs in recent years, including Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen the past two years, but they're suddenly pretty thin at safety. Julian Love is now Seattle's most experienced returning safety.