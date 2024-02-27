 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Mike Macdonald on Geno Smith, Drew Lock being part of Seahawks' future: 'That's a tough question'

Published: Feb 27, 2024 at 09:19 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Change begets change.

After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll as a constant in Seattle, the Seahawks' future is now in the hands of head coach Mike Macdonald, whose primary responsibility will be halting the team's playoff hiatus at a single season.

In today's NFL, that often means locking in plans at the quarterback position, something Macdonald wasn't quite ready to do Sunday when asked if Geno Smith and Drew Lock will both be involved in the future of the organization going forward.

"That's a tough question, and it's one that I probably can't answer right now," Macdonald told KCPQ Seattle's Aaron Levine. "But we're doing a lot of work on those guys. And I've had conversations just to get to know them. Understand who they are as people and their background, goals and what their family's like and where they're from. I didn't know anything about them coming into this whole thing. So, right now we're in the phase of figuring out who they are. Obviously, one or two, or both, would fit into our plans moving forward. But right now, probably don't have that answer for you."

Related Links

For Smith, signs point toward him being a part of -- at least -- Seattle's immediate future.

He still has two years remaining on the deal he signed last March in the wake of his Associated Press 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year campaign. The team allowed his $12.7 million base salary to become guaranteed by keeping him on the roster through Feb. 16, and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that Seattle converted $9.6 million of his roster bonus into a signing bonus to clear $4.8 million in cap space.

Even after a slight step back for Smith in 2023, the new brass is working in conjunction with him to open up spending money elsewhere.

Smith emerged from a nearly decade-long disappearing act two seasons ago under Carroll with 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a league-leading 69.8 completion percentage as the Seahawks made a surprise postseason appearance.

He missed two games due to injury last season and frequently played hurt, perhaps sapping his efficiency on the way to throwing for 3,624 yards, 20 TDs and nine picks.

He's made two consecutive Pro Bowls, regardless, and is, at worst, the perfect candidate to serve as a bridge QB entering his age-34 season.

As for Lock, who likewise appeared to be an NFL castoff for a number of years, he enjoyed a single, exhilarating moment of redemption in 2023 rather than a season's worth like Smith did the year prior.

Subbing in for Smith during a Monday night game against the Eagles in December, Lock led a 92-yard game-winning drive to reassert himself as a signal-caller capable of magic off the bench.

Now he's set to become a free agent, and Macdonald's answer regarding Lock's future might mean the 27-year-old's next chance comes elsewhere.

The start of free agency on March 13 and the draft from April 25-27 should shed more light on Macdonald's hesitance, giving an answer on the QB room.

Sitting at No. 16 overall, it's possible the Seahawks see a prospect slip, capitalize and set up a transition plan at quarterback to pave the new regime's road to success.

They could just as easily commit to Smith having a third year starting without looking in the rearview by either running it back with Lock or another veteran option at QB2.

Whatever transpires, it will go a long way in setting the offensive tone during Macdonald's first foray into head coaching.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles: Re-signing Baker Mayfield 'extremely high priority'

Tampa has a plethora of impending free agents, but the priority it would seem, according to head coach Todd Bowles, is bringing back quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in leading the Bucs to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Buccaneers releasing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Shaq Barrett

The Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be family affair

There are slated to be a dozen notable sons of NFL fathers attending the combine, according to NFL Research, along with an assortment of other prospects with NFL relatives.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine to feature historic number of Michigan players

Eighteen Michigan players have been invited to take part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week. It's the most for any school this year and two more than any college has had at a single combine since at least 2003, per NFL Research.
news

Bears' DJ Moore on QB prospects in draft: 'I still don't think they compare' to Justin Fields right now

As the Bears prepare to take in the pool of quarterback prospects available at the NFL Scouting Combine, wide receiver DJ Moore is steadfast in his belief that Fields remains Chicago's best option.
news

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins on Jets: 'I hate them. All of them.'

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who was involved in a postgame altercation the last time Buffalo played the New York Jets in November, recently made it clear there's still no love lost between the rivals.
news

Sean McDermott is undecided on Bills' defensive play-caller: 'We'll make that decision when we need to'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott promoted linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator after calling plays himself for the unit last year, but he hasn't decided yet who will hold the clipboard in 2024. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. not expected to do any testing at NFL combine 

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., likely the 2024 NFL Draft's top wide receiver, is not expected to do any testing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Joey Bosa on possibility Jim Harbaugh changes Chargers' fortunes: 'That's an expectation for sure'

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is a fan of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but while he has expectations that Los Angeles' fortunes should improve, he's ready to take things week by week.
news

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson wants to win two more Super Bowls, hopes 'it's in Denver'

Russell Wilson wants to stay with the Denver Broncos. He would also prefer to play for a team that wants him under center. Those might well be conflicting desires. Above all else, though, Wilson wants to hoist a Lombardi Trophy again.