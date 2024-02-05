Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner continues to ignore 'outside noise' after ninth Pro Bowl year

It marked another year of blocking out critics and opponents struggling to block him.

"Younger and older you can't really listen to the outside noise because it's gonna be a roller coaster," Wagner told NFL.com on Friday. "A lot of people have an opinion, things of that nature, but it speaks for itself. You get voted here by your peers, you're still getting All-Pros and things of that nature."

Perhaps it was after Wagner was released by the Seahawks in the 2022 offseason that some began to opine that he was still good, but not great.