Seahawks hiring former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach

The 64-year-old Frazier has a wealth of experience, with 25 years of NFL coaching experience, making him a perfect hire to help his longtime mentee, Mike Macdonald, take the head-coaching reins for the first time.

Frazier served as a head coach for the Vikings from 2010-2013, going 3-3 in his first year in an interim role before taking the job full-time the following season. He finished his tenure in Minnesota with a 21-32-1 record and one trip to the playoffs.

He was the Vikings' DC since 2007 before that, his second time coordinating after a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003-2004.

Frazier was also defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-2015, and most recently held the position in Buffalo for six seasons before taking the year off.