Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

Both position groups have seen tremendous growth under Babich's direction.

The Bills finished third in the NFL in takeaways (25) and seventh in interceptions (15) in 2020 before becoming the league's top defense in 2021, a unit that finished first in passing yards allowed and passing yards per play.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano turned in an All-Pro season in 2022, his first under Babich's direction. Following Milano's season-ending knee injury in Week 5 of the 2023 season, Babich was instrumental in keeping the Bills defense afloat with the development of Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson.