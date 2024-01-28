Bills promote interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time OC

The Buffalo Bills will plow forward with Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator in 2024.
The Bills will promote the interim OC to the full-time gig, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.
The club later confirmed the news.
Brady was elevated from QB coach to the interim offensive coordinator in mid-November following the firing of then-OC Ken Dorsey. After Brady took over, the Bills went 6-1 while averaging 380.7 yards and 27.0 points per game, streaking to swipe the AFC East title from Miami.
While the offense in Buffalo was never the most significant issue, the Bills' ground game churned better under Brady, and Josh Allen was unleashed more with his legs down the stretch and into the playoffs -- whether that was a product of the OC change or simply Buffalo's desperation to do anything to get back into the postseason remains to be seen.
Sticking with Brady makes logical sense for the Bills, given his rapport with Allen and the production down the stretch of the season.
After helping LSU win a national title in 2019, Brady was hired by the Carolina Panthers as their offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule in 2020. He lasted less than two seasons before being fired in Carolina. Brady spent the past two years as the Bills QB coach before his promotion.