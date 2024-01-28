Bills promote interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time OC

Brady was elevated from QB coach to the interim offensive coordinator in mid-November following the firing of then-OC Ken Dorsey. After Brady took over, the Bills went 6-1 while averaging 380.7 yards and 27.0 points per game, streaking to swipe the AFC East title from Miami.

While the offense in Buffalo was never the most significant issue, the Bills' ground game churned better under Brady, and Josh Allen was unleashed more with his legs down the stretch and into the playoffs -- whether that was a product of the OC change or simply Buffalo's desperation to do anything to get back into the postseason remains to be seen.

Sticking with Brady makes logical sense for the Bills, given his rapport with Allen and the production down the stretch of the season.