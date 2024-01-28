Coaching notebook: Examining Seahawks', Commanders' HC vacancies; popular coordinator candidates

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has been methodical in his search that is now set to ramp up. After speaking with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero this weekend, Seattle plans to meet for a second time with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson early in the week. After that, the Seahawks' search committee expects to be in Baltimore if the Ravens lose. That way, it can speak with impressive young defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for the first time.





Because they were unable to interview him virtually during the Ravens' first-round bye, a Baltimore loss is the only way the Seahawks can speak with him next week. If the Ravens win, Seattle might wait until after the Super Bowl to speak with Macdonald. It’s similar to what the Colts did last year with then-Eagles OC Shane Steichen, who became their head coach. Often, it’s worth the wait, especially considering how slow the process has been around the NFL.





The Seahawks also spoke with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn early in the week, plus Raiders DC Patrick Graham and Giants OC Mike Kafka also interviewed in person.