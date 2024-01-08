Bills defeat Dolphins to win fourth straight AFC East title, claim No. 2 seed

The Buffalo Bills secured a playoff berth during the early window on Sunday thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss.

On Sunday night, the Bills went ahead and won their fourth consecutive AFC East title and claimed the conference's No. 2 seed on the strength of their 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

In a topsy-turvy campaign for the Bills, they entered the week with the potential of being eliminated from playoff contention or reaching as high as the AFC second seed. Head coach Sean McDermott's squad went the latter route, as everything fell in place for the Bills on a Week 18 to remember.

Buffalo will now open the playoffs at home next Sunday against the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bills, who have overcome numerous defensive injuries and a change at offensive coordinator, are set for the playoffs for the fifth season in a row and the sixth time in McDermott's tenure, which began in 2017.

Seen as a potential Super Bowl contender before the season, the Bills were 6-6 after a Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they've responded with five straight wins.