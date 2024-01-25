2024 NFL free agency: Which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who will attract interest on open market?

Dobbs' 2023 story was truly one for the books, for both good and bad reasons. He was traded to Arizona two weeks before the start of the regular season and immediately given the keys to the offense. After making the Cardinals more competitive than most anticipated, he was forced to pack his bags again -- for Minnesota this time -- at the trade deadline. Instead of being given time to get acclimated, Dobbs was forced into action less than a week after the trade -- and he thrived, leading the Vikings to two wins in his first two games with the franchise. It all came crashing down, though, in a collapse of a loss to Denver and a nightmarish, four-interception defeat at the hands of Chicago, sending Dobbs tumbling down the depth chart. The league's calendar will soon dump him back into the free-agent pool, where he'll bring a résumé updated with surprisingly strong performances in tough situations, but a lack of consistency. Still, that should convince at least a few teams to consider bringing him in, because it's better than what most have at the bottom of their QB depth chart.