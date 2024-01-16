Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

The Commanders are certainly a team with options at their disposal, entering a critical offseason with the No. 2 overall pick in a draft that figures to display an intriguing set of quarterback options from the college pool, and with an expected $75.3 million in open cap space for 2024, per Over the Cap, the most in the NFL.

When asked about whether the team had started discussing a possible approach to using that coveted pick to assist with the rebuild, Peters deflected, reminding reporters that the draft is still months away, and he needs to focus on the HC search before any deeper discussions can be had.

Peters was similarly non-committal when later asked about the Commanders' quarterback situation specifically.

Washington started at least three different quarterbacks each season from 2018 to 2022, and though they got some stability at the position in 2023 with second-year signal-caller Sam Howell, his performance wasn't consistent enough to squash questions over whether Washington could go to the draft for another option.

But while there is potential for change at the QB position, Peters did acknowledge that there are still solid players at other positions on the roster to build a foundation around.

"I believe that there's a few cornerstone pieces on this roster, I believe we have a lot of work to do, and that's just evaluating everybody, and that's going to start with the coaches," he said. "Once the coaches come in, we hire a head coach, and we sit down together with the personnel department, and we sit down and evaluate everything, and figure out where we need to be. So that's an ongoing process, I've started a little bit, but we have a lot of work to do."

Peters has the experience of working through a rebuild with a team already, having spent seven years with the 49ers as VP of player personnel and then assistant GM as San Francisco went from a 2-14 record the year before his hiring to advancing to three conference championships and one Super Bowl during his tenure.

Now having assisted in turning the Niners into a championship contender, Peters comes to Washington looking to help this franchise turn over a new leaf, even if it might take some time.