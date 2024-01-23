Unsung heroes of 2023 NFL season: One overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team

On an offense filled with blossoming young players, Tom might be the most overlooked. The second-year pro has developed into a stellar right tackle, able to plow the road in the run game, and is stout in pass protection, having allowed two sacks and two QB hits on 625 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Tom gave up some pressures (33), but a majority of those came against Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, who has given most right tackles bad days. A technician with size, Tom can hold his own on the outside while often being left in one-on-one matchups. Among all right tackles, Tom finished with an NFL-best 5.6% QB pressure rate in the regular season (minimum 300 pass blocks), according to NGS. He also led all RTs with a 5.8% one-on-one QB pressure rate. Tom settled in during the season, along with the rest of the Packers offense, to help push Green Bay into the playoffs.