NFL rookie rankings: C.J. Stroud, Puka Nacua finish regular season on top; Kobie Turner's stock SURGES

With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL executive and scout Marc Ross reviews the performances of first-year players to rank the top 25 rookies in the league.
NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from midseason rookie rankings.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall
Stroud's had a firm hold of the pole position here since I first put together this list at the season's quarter mark in October. Here’s a snapshot of what the No. 2 overall pick accomplished in Year 1:
- His 4,108 pass yards are third-most by a rookie in NFL history.
- His 23:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio led the NFL, making him the youngest player in league history to achieve that feat.
- His 1.0 interception percentage led the league, making him the first rookie to do that since Paul Governali in 1946.
Oh, he also led the Texans to an AFC South title after the team finished 2022 in the division's cellar. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have re-energized the entire organization, becoming the first rookie QB-HC duo to win a division in the Super Bowl era. This team has a chance to make a splash in the postseason because Stroud’s in the building.
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 177 overall
In almost any other season, Nacua would be a shoo-in for Offensive Rookie of the Year. That honor likely will go to C.J. Stroud in this class, but that doesn’t take away from what the fifth-rounder accomplished in his first year with Sean McVay. He’s been a revelation whose production did not tail off once Cooper Kupp returned from injury, contrary to what many anticipated. Making the Pro Bowl in Year 1, Nacua set rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486). Among all NFL players, Nacua’s yardage total only trailed Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 9 overall
Like the Eagles' defense as a whole, Carter's production slowed down the stretch. He recorded just two sacks over his final eight games. That said, while he didn't always get home, he provided consistent pressure for Philly’s defensive front. Carter’s 49 pressures helped him record the best pass-rush grade by a rookie defensive tackle (85.9) in PFF history. He’ll be a staple for this unit for a long time.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 34 overall
Like Puka Nacua, LaPorta put together a record-setting campaign thanks to great chemistry with his veteran quarterback. LaPorta, who's dealing with a knee injury that could keep him from playing in Detroit’s first playoff game since the 2016 season, set an NFL tight end rookie record for receptions (86) and became only the third rookie at the position in league history with at least 10 receiving touchdowns, joining Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (12 in 1961) and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski (10 in 2010). His Pro Bowl nod was well-deserved.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall
The only defensive rookie to be named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, Witherspoon showed he was more than deserving of being a top-five draft pick. He displayed his versatility by splitting time between the slot and perimeter, recording 16 passes defensed in coverage (tied for fifth-most in the league, per Next Gen Stats). Witherspoon also posted 79 tackles (including eight for loss) and three sacks to establish himself as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 89 overall
The defensive tackle impressively leads the Rams with nine sacks, one more than Aaron Donald and fellow rookie Byron Young (more on him below). That sack total tied Donald's mark for the franchise's rookie record. And Turner isn’t just making plays because he's lining up next to a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has great technique, while also being quick and explosive through the gaps. Turner plays like a polished veteran, and there’s this stat to prove it: Per Next Gen Stats, Turner had 22 QB pressures when double-teamed in 2023; only Quinnen Williams (24) had more such pressures, while Donald had 17.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 3 overall
The Texans absolutely nailed the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson, whom Houston acquired via trade-up immediately after taking C.J. Stroud, has been everything DeMeco Ryans could have asked for. Anderson led all rookies this season with 22 quarterback hits and ranked fourth with seven sacks. His energy is contagious along that defensive front, as he was instrumental in helping the Texans rank fourth league-wide in QB pressure rate (40.6, per Next Gen Stats).
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 23 overall
This year’s wide receiver class was full of playmakers, but perhaps no one made more jaw-dropping plays than Addison in Minnesota. Whether he was ripping the ball away from Charvarius Ward for a 60-yard TD in an upset win over San Francisco or snagging an ill-advised Nick Mullens pass just inches above the ground and taking it to the house against Cincinnati, the young Vikings star bailed the offense out of sticky situations all season long. His 10 TD receptions led all rookie wideouts.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 22 overall
Flowers began the regular season as a solid weapon for Lamar Jackson; he finished it as the MVP favorite’s go-to playmaker. After logging one touchdown through his first 11 games, Flowers has scored in four of his past five games (with two TDs in one of those contests). The rookie’s Week 17 performance in the huge, statement win over Miami was his best of the campaign to date, catching all three of his targets for a season-high 106 yards, including a massive 75-yard touchdown. Flowers looks like he can indeed be the WR1 that Baltimore has been searching for throughout the Jackson era.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 12 overall
Gibbs played a major role in the Lions’ much-improved backfield attack in 2023. The rookie compiled more than 1,200 scrimmage yards and totaled 11 touchdowns, third-most by a rookie in franchise history. While he averaged just over 15 total touches per game, Gibbs made the most of his opportunities, regularly moving the chains and helping Detroit finish with the league’s fifth-best rushing offense behind a stellar O-line.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 84 overall
There is no denying Achane's impact when he’s healthy. He rushed for 800 yards on 103 carries to lead the entire NFL with an average of 7.8 yards per tote (min. 50 carries). That is the best figure from a rookie a rookie since 1970, with Bo Jackson ranking second (6.8 ypc in 1987). Posting 11 scrimmage touchdowns in 11 games, Achane is as explosive as they come -- which is saying a lot, considering he's part of a fast-and-furious Miami offense -- but he’s not my top running back in this class due to his lack of availability, as he missed six games.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 8 overall
Robinson amassed an impressive 1,463 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns, but to be honest, his success was lost in the Falcons’ roller-coaster season that resulted in Arthur Smith’s firing. Robinson’s talent is undeniable, and he did just about everything he could to help the team win -- that’s clear. With better quarterback play/team results, he’ll get more shine.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 50 overall
The Packers found a special asset in Reed, a versatile playmaker who impacts the pass and run games. This offense is full of first- and second-year pass catchers, and Reed has emerged over the second half of the season as The Dude. He led the Packers with 793 receiving yards -- the first rookie to do so since Sterling Sharpe in 1988 -- and 10 scrimmage touchdowns. His raw ability to move the chains -- not only as a receiver, but also a rusher (11 attempts, 119 rush yards, 7.4 ypc, two rush TDs) -- is why he vaulted into the top 15 in his first appearance on this list.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 55 overall
Rice has put together a solid rookie campaign in the midst of all the Chiefs’ wide receiver issues. While he’s not quite as dynamic as some other young playmakers at the position, he has steadily produced to emerge as a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes. To be frank, I was shocked to see that Rice trailed only Travis Kelce on the team in targets (102), receptions (79) and receiving yards (938) while leading K.C. in receiving TDs (seven). His best outing was his last of the regular season, when he posted a career-high 127 receiving yards in a win over the Bengals that helped Kansas City clinch its eight straight division title.
DRAFTED: Undrafted
Aubrey was automatic up until Week 18, when he missed a pair of field goals, with one being blocked. And honestly, those misses in a game Dallas dominated feel like small potatoes; he was the best kicker in the game for a majority of the season. The Pro Bowler nailed 10 fields goals of at least 50 yards in 2023. The 28-year-old isn’t your typical rookie, having spent time in professional soccer and the USFL, but you have to give credit where credit is due.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 32 overall
Porter is everything NFL teams want in a young cornerback, and he continued to show confidence and shut down receivers in press coverage down the stretch. Admittedly, he gets away with being too handsy and physical at times, but according to PFF, he's holding opposing quarterbacks to a 65.9 passer rating on throws to his area. For a rookie, that figure is impressive, to say the least. He should continue to improve with experience.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 77 overall
After posting five sacks by midseason, Young's production fell off a bit down the stretch, and Kobie Turner received more of the shine along the defensive front. Still, playing in over 85 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps this season, Young led all NFL rookie edge rushers with eight sacks thanks to his unrelenting motor.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 45 overall
The third Detroit Lion on this list, Branch led the team with 13 pass breakups this season while playing a majority of his snaps in the slot. Like most rookie defenders, Branch went through growing pains at times, allowing five TDs in coverage, but he also nabbed three interceptions, including one on fourth down in Detroit’s Week 16 win over Minnesota that clinched the division title.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 69 overall
I was gutted to see Dell go down with a season-ending injury in early December. Prior to that, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound wideout had played a huge role in Houston’s rise by compiling 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (both still second-best on the team) via 47 receptions. His rookie season was peppered with big plays, including the game-winning touchdown catch in the Week 9 win over the Bucs. Finishing with an average of 15.1 yards per catch (tops among rookie WRs), Dell’s future looks bright once he returns to full health.
DRAFTED: Undrafted
Pace's competitiveness and football IQ fit perfectly in the second level of Brian Flores’ defense. The undrafted rookie led all first-year inside linebackers with 102 tackles, posting double-digit tackles in two of his last five games. The biggest moment of Pace’s rookie season was a game-sealing INT in a road win over Las Vegas.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 79 overall
Downs rarely gets the attention some other receivers in this class do, but he is a guy who continued to get open and make catches for a frisky Colts team. Finishing with 771 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, the third-round pick will be a really good piece for years to come.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 11 overall
Skoronski quietly enjoyed a solid first season in Tennessee. He battled through some injuries, and while he isn’t exceptional at any one thing, he gets the job done -- which is exactly what teams desire in young linemen.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 82 overall
Diaby and fellow Bucs rookie Calijah Kancey are making their presence felt in Todd Bowles’ defense, but the former gets the nod here because of his consistency down the stretch. He’s been a pleasant surprise for Tampa Bay as a mid-round draft pick who earned a starting role on Thanksgiving weekend. In 17 games (seven starts), Diaby has recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 54 overall
Tuipulotu's production dipped in the second half of the season, with just half a sack over his final nine games. Despite not always bringing down the quarterback, the second-rounder applied plenty of heat to finish second among rookie edge rushers with 51 pressures. And his most impressive contributions came in ground defense, as he earned an 88.4 PFF run-defense grade, which led all rookies. This was a solid first season to build on.
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 111 overall
Jones' promising rookie campaign came to an abrupt end in early December when he sustained a season-ending knee injury. Before that, he made the most of the opportunity to fill in for Jack Conklin, allowing just three sacks on 419 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF, while posting a 97.0 pass-blocking efficiency score. Jones had the best season of any of the Browns’ tackles; it’s just unfortunate his debut campaign was cut short.
DROPPED OUT: Keeanu Benton, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously No. 15); Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills (No. 21); Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Houston Texans (No. 23); Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants (No. 24); Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers (No. 25).