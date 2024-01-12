NFL rookie rankings: C.J. Stroud, Puka Nacua finish regular season on top; Kobie Turner's stock SURGES

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall





Stroud's had a firm hold of the pole position here since I first put together this list at the season's quarter mark in October. Here’s a snapshot of what the No. 2 overall pick accomplished in Year 1:





His 4,108 pass yards are third-most by a rookie in NFL history.

His 23:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio led the NFL, making him the youngest player in league history to achieve that feat.

His 1.0 interception percentage led the league, making him the first rookie to do that since Paul Governali in 1946.





Oh, he also led the Texans to an AFC South title after the team finished 2022 in the division's cellar. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have re-energized the entire organization, becoming the first rookie QB-HC duo to win a division in the Super Bowl era. This team has a chance to make a splash in the postseason because Stroud’s in the building.