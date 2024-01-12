NFL playoffs: One X-factor on each of the 14 teams

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 14 players who could tilt the balance in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy ...
The NFL playoffs are nearly upon us! Super Wild Card Weekend provides an enticing six-pack of games over three days. But before we dive into this single-elimination tournament, I'd like to focus attention on a series of players whose postseason performance could prove more consequential than you might realize.
Obviously, football's biggest stage is built for football's biggest stars, but the postseason also has a way of providing opportunities for lesser-heralded players to make significant contributions. The big names always dominate discussion, but underrated playmakers consistently assume outsized roles in deciding which team ultimately hoists the Lombardi Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday.
With that in mind, I studied each of the 14 rosters in this tournament field to identify one X-factor on each team. Don't be surprised if some of these guys steal the spotlight!
AFC X-factors
Though Beckham is no longer regarded as a superstar, the three-time Pro Bowler is a "bright lights, big stage" performer. The veteran led the Ravens with an average of 16.1 yards per catch this season, proving he remains a serious threat to deliver a big play in the passing game on a crafty double move or catch-and-run concept. With many opponents still uncertain how to best defend Baltimore's multi-faceted attack, OBJ could turn back the clock during the postseason with a sensational run that reminds the football world of his insane playmaking ability in his prime.
The Bills cannot solely rely on Josh Allen's heroics to carry them through the playoffs. Cook can lighten the quarterback's load by adding some pop to the offense as a dynamic runner/receiver with big-play potential. The first-time Pro Bowler amassed 1,567 scrimmage yards and six total scores as Buffalo's top back, and the Bills need the young playmaker to balance an offense that too often banks on No. 17 to spin individual magic in key moments.
The second-year pro has emerged as a capable sidekick to all-world DT Chris Jones, providing Kansas City with a disruptive playmaker off the edge. With 10.5 sacks, 17 QB hits and seven tackles for loss in 16 games, Karlaftis is a destructive force at the point of attack with splash-play potential. As the Chiefs engage in more grind-it-out affairs due to offensive struggles, this energetic edge could tilt the game in K.C.'s favor with a strip-sack in crunch time.
The extra attention on rookie sensation C.J. Stroud could force the young Texans to rely on a more balanced attack in order to advance in the playoffs. Singletary's production as a shifty RB1 could create more one-on-one opportunities for Nico Collins and others in the passing game when opponents drop an extra defender in the box. Given Houston's unbeaten record (3-0) when Singletary surpasses the 100-yard mark, the 26-year-old back could get a heavy workload in the postseason.
The insertion of Joe Flacco into the lineup transformed Njoku into a prolific playmaker between the hashes. The former first-round pick, who just made his first Pro Bowl in Year 7, has 28 catches for 373 yards and four scores over his past four games, with Cleveland's new veteran gunslinger prioritizing the big-bodied tight end in the passing game. As opponents attempt to contain the Browns' punishing ground attack while tilting coverage in Amari Cooper's direction, Njoku could emerge as the go-to guy this offense leans on during a playoff run.
The injury losses of edge-rushing studs Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips put the onus on Wilkins to wreak havoc on opponents as an interior pass rusher. The former Clemson star possesses freakish athleticism and a destructive game, but the Dolphins will need more pure dominance from Wilkins in order to slow down the explosive offenses in the AFC playoff field. If he can up the ante as the designated playmaker up front, Miami can move through the tournament with Vic Fangio masterfully managing an injury-riddled defense.
With T.J. Watt ruled out this week, Pittsburgh needs Highsmith to transition from Robin to Batman. The former third-round pick has posted 27.5 sacks over the past three seasons as a complementary pass rusher, but now he must flourish in the lead role. As Mike Tomlin concocts a plan to mitigate the loss of a three-time NFL sacks leader -- Watt racked up a league-high 19 QB takedowns this season -- Highsmith will play a pivotal role in the team's defensive tactics.
NFC X-factors
The high-powered offenses in the NFC will test the talent and depth of the 49ers' defensive backfield. As the CB2 on a defense that excels in coverage, Lenoir will see plenty of action as quarterbacks opt to throw away from Charvarius Ward. In his third NFL season, the former fifth-round pick has recorded 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. Now the 49ers will need the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder to be prepared for a host of WR2s with big-play potential on the perimeter -- guys like Puka Nacua, DeVonta Smith, Chris Godwin and Brandin Cooks, among others.
The eight-time Pro Bowler has been in and out of the lineup in recent seasons, but the Cowboys need Smith's presence at left tackle to fortify an offensive line tasked with protecting Dak Prescott, an All-Pro-caliber passer who has sizzled down the stretch. As a rugged blocker with heavy hands and knockout power, the 33-year-old still has the ability to handle the heavyweight edge rushers on the NFC side of the playoff bracket.
With David Montgomery and Gibbs, the Lions boast a spectacular 1-2 backfield punch that is problematic for opponents attempting to neutralize the Jared Goff-led aerial attack. The soft coverage needed to slow down Amon-Ra St. Brown and Co. leaves plenty of space for the two RBs to chew up yardage as runner/receivers on the perimeter. The reason I'm spotlighting Gibbs, in particular, as Detroit's X-factor? With a robust average of 5.2 yards per carry, 52 catches and 11 total touchdowns, this rookie is a true home run hitter who can change the tenor of a game with one touch. I can't wait to see what creative offensive coordinator Ben Johnson does with such a potent weapon in his first postseason.
The do-it-all playmaker fills the stat sheet as a safety with elite blitzing, tackling and coverage ability. Winfield can impact the game as an extra pass rusher (SEE: six sacks this season) or deep-middle defender (three interceptions and 12 passes defensed), while also flashing impressive skills as a rock-solid tackler (tied for the league lead with six forced fumbles). Considering how Todd Bowles wants to bring pressure from every angle, Winfield's versatility could help the Buccaneers make a surprising run this January.
After the Eagles' late-season swoon, Nick Sirianni could decide to hand the ball to Swift early and often in an attempt to re-establish the run-heavy approach that propelled the team to a fast start in 2023. The electric back flashes big-play potential with the ball in his hands on inside and outside runs, but the Eagles must commit to giving him 20-plus touches in order to maximize his potential. Given the pressure on the reigning NFC champions to avoid a one-and-done appearance, Sirianni could increasingly rely on Swift and the ground game to reverse the team's fortunes in the playoffs.
The attention on Aaron Donald and fellow rookie Kobie Turner as interior disruptors will create plenty of opportunities for Young off the edge. The third-round pick has eight sacks, eight tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits in 17 games, displaying exceptional first-step quickness and closing burst. If the Rams force opponents into long-yardage situations, Young could change the game with a splash play in a critical moment.
Green Bay's leading receiver has emerged as a reliable weapon on the perimeter in Year 1. Reed's sticky hands and superb route-running skills have endeared him to Jordan Love as the Packers' temporary WR1. (Christian Watson is the top dog when healthy.) With this young team bringing a "nothing to lose" attitude into the tournament, Reed has a chance to be the difference maker who helps the Packers re-emerge as true contenders.