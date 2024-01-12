NFL playoffs: One X-factor on each of the 14 teams

With David Montgomery and Gibbs, the Lions boast a spectacular 1-2 backfield punch that is problematic for opponents attempting to neutralize the Jared Goff-led aerial attack. The soft coverage needed to slow down Amon-Ra St. Brown and Co. leaves plenty of space for the two RBs to chew up yardage as runner/receivers on the perimeter. The reason I'm spotlighting Gibbs, in particular, as Detroit's X-factor? With a robust average of 5.2 yards per carry, 52 catches and 11 total touchdowns, this rookie is a true home run hitter who can change the tenor of a game with one touch. I can't wait to see what creative offensive coordinator Ben Johnson does with such a potent weapon in his first postseason.