Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2023 NFL season

2023 stats: 17 games | 380 att | 1,167 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 12 rush TDs | 28 rec | 214 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





If Sunday was Derrick Henry’s final home game at Nissan Stadium, he made the most of every carry for himself, his team and the fans in attendance. Logging 19 carries for a season-high 153 yards, including a 69-yard sprint out of halftime and an 18-yard touchdown run, Henry became the ninth player in NFL history to score at least 90 rush TDs for a single franchise, per Elias. Like the rest of the Titans' offense, the 30-year-old veteran was quite inconsistent in 2023. Still, Henry surpassed 1,000 rush yards for the fifth time in his last six seasons, proving he has the juice when getting running lanes from the offensive line. He should still play a big role for a team next season, even if that team isn’t Tennessee.