Buccaneers RB Rachaad White on rematch with Eagles: 'We're a different team than we were then'

White is a prime example of how the Bucs have progressed since that early-season toe stub. Early in the season, Mayfield even admitted the Bucs weren't a "run-first team." But White's play surged down the stretch, giving Tampa a complementary ground game. From Weeks 9-18, White generated eight scrimmage touchdowns (one TD from Weeks 1-8) while earning 685 rushing yards and 316 receiving yards.

Winning five of their final six games, the Bucs took the NFC South at 9-8, despite a losing skid in the middle of the campaign (seven losses in nine games at one point). Todd Bowles' club didn't play its best in the final two weeks (a blowout loss to New Orleans and squeaking by Carolina), but it found ways to win in December.

Star wideout Chris Godwin echoed White's sentiments that it's a completely different crew than the one that faced the Eagles in September.

"We've evolved so much," Godwin said Thursday, via the team's official transcript. "Just going through an entire season, figuring out who you are, going through the ups and downs of a season, you know, things have changed in a lot of ways. So, I'm excited about the opportunity, but at the same time, they've changed as well. Surely, they're going to come into the game with a different game plan and plan to attack us in a different way. Obviously, we have already played this year, but things will be different this week."

Not only have the Bucs evolved, but the Eagles have devolved as the season went on. Philadelphia lost five of its final six games to close the season with the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles' defense has struggled mightily, dealt with injuries and turned to Matt Patricia as defensive play-caller, which has done nothing to stop the leaking.

"Obviously, they are some different guys out there," Godwin said of watching the Eagles D. "They've been banged up a little bit, so that makes it a little bit challenging whenever you're watching film just trying to anticipate who you're going against. [They] changed their coordinator, so schematically they changed a little bit, but they still have ballers on the other side, right? They still have the playmakers there that they've been counting on over the last couple of years and it will be a good challenge for us."