Around the NFL

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White on rematch with Eagles: 'We're a different team than we were then'

Published: Jan 12, 2024 at 09:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11 in Week 3, a game that didn't feel even as close as the double-digit loss indicated.

The Eagles rolled up 472 yards of offense and 27 first downs while the defense held Baker Mayfield and the Bucs to a season-low 174 yards and 12 first downs. The Bucs' offense turned the ball over twice, including a fumble by running back Rachaad White, who was also stuffed for a safety. Tampa didn't punch it into the end zone until well into the fourth quarter. Philly's offense responded to that score by grinding the Bucs defense to a pulp with a 15-play, 9:22-long possession that ended the contest.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, White said the Bucs found themselves in the weeks after that Philly loss.

"Of course, you go back and watch again," he said. "You see if there are things you want to do this go around and things like that. I just feel like -- the biggest thing is we're a different team than we were then. We've been kind of hitting our peak and on a good run winning the last five out of six games. We kind of know who we are now. When we go back and watch that, we feel like we left some plays out there -- all of us feel like that about ourselves. We just (got to) come out there this time with swag, confidence. Like I said, we just come out there with juice and energy and play hard for sure."

Related Links

Please enable Javascript to view this content

White is a prime example of how the Bucs have progressed since that early-season toe stub. Early in the season, Mayfield even admitted the Bucs weren't a "run-first team." But White's play surged down the stretch, giving Tampa a complementary ground game. From Weeks 9-18, White generated eight scrimmage touchdowns (one TD from Weeks 1-8) while earning 685 rushing yards and 316 receiving yards.

Winning five of their final six games, the Bucs took the NFC South at 9-8, despite a losing skid in the middle of the campaign (seven losses in nine games at one point). Todd Bowles' club didn't play its best in the final two weeks (a blowout loss to New Orleans and squeaking by Carolina), but it found ways to win in December.

Star wideout Chris Godwin echoed White's sentiments that it's a completely different crew than the one that faced the Eagles in September.

"We've evolved so much," Godwin said Thursday, via the team's official transcript. "Just going through an entire season, figuring out who you are, going through the ups and downs of a season, you know, things have changed in a lot of ways. So, I'm excited about the opportunity, but at the same time, they've changed as well. Surely, they're going to come into the game with a different game plan and plan to attack us in a different way. Obviously, we have already played this year, but things will be different this week."

Not only have the Bucs evolved, but the Eagles have devolved as the season went on. Philadelphia lost five of its final six games to close the season with the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles' defense has struggled mightily, dealt with injuries and turned to Matt Patricia as defensive play-caller, which has done nothing to stop the leaking.

"Obviously, they are some different guys out there," Godwin said of watching the Eagles D. "They've been banged up a little bit, so that makes it a little bit challenging whenever you're watching film just trying to anticipate who you're going against. [They] changed their coordinator, so schematically they changed a little bit, but they still have ballers on the other side, right? They still have the playmakers there that they've been counting on over the last couple of years and it will be a good challenge for us."

Monday night is a showdown of two ships that ended the season traveling in opposite directions. The Buccaneers will try to use their late-season evolution to push their way into the Divisional Round.

Related Content

news

Commanders working to hire 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as new general manager

The Commanders are working to hire 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as the team's new GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as new head coach

Jerod Mayo, a Patriots assistant since 2019 and former New England player, is being hired as the New England Patriots' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking at 'positive side of things' following house fire; ready for rematch with Chiefs 

Heading into his first matchup in Arrowhead since he was traded, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is looking at "positive side of things" following house fire.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn's future: 'He might take me with him, you never know'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't enamored with the prospects of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leaving, but understands it's all part of being in the NFL. 
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Browns-Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is strong candidate to be Bill Belichick's successor as head coach

Jerod Mayo, a Patriots assistant since 2019 and former New England player, is a strong candidate to succeed Bill Belichick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) says he plans to play in wild-card game vs. Buccaneers

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith appears ready to return just in time for the playoffs. Smith (ankle) was a full participant in Philadelphia's practice on Thursday.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down three things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Official injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend's six games.
news

Robert Kraft explains decision to part ways with HC Bill Belichick after 24 seasons

Patriots owner Robert Kraft met with the New England media on Thursday to explain the decision to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.