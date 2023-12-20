Chargers RB Austin Ekeler says he's 'still painting my resume' for 2024 free agency

In 11 tilts, Ekeler has generated 506 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 141 carriers, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per tote. The dynamic dual threat has earned 373 receiving yards and one touchdown on 40 catches. The running back has missed three games this season due to ankle injuries after playing a full slate the past two seasons.

The Chargers run game as a whole has been dismal, and Ekler's usage in the passing attack hasn't been what it was in years past, despite L.A. dealing with wide receiver injuries.

Ekeler's free agency will be an interesting one to track this offseason -- he turns 29 in May -- in a running back market that has been nosediving.