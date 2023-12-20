Around the NFL

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler says he's 'still painting my resume' for 2024 free agency

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Much like the Chargers coaching staff, running back Austin Ekeler plans to polish his résumé in the final three games during a lost season in L.A.

"I'm a free agent after this year, and so I'm still painting my résumé," he said on Tuesday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Ekler and the Chargers were in a contract stalemate this offseason, which included a trade request and the running back receiving permission to see a swap. Nothing materialized, and sides ultimately agreed to add $1.75 million in incentives to his existing contract -- of which he's falling short with three games to play.

Related Links

In 11 tilts, Ekeler has generated 506 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 141 carriers, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per tote. The dynamic dual threat has earned 373 receiving yards and one touchdown on 40 catches. The running back has missed three games this season due to ankle injuries after playing a full slate the past two seasons.

The Chargers run game as a whole has been dismal, and Ekler's usage in the passing attack hasn't been what it was in years past, despite L.A. dealing with wide receiver injuries.

Ekeler's free agency will be an interesting one to track this offseason -- he turns 29 in May -- in a running back market that has been nosediving.

"I know I'm the same player," Ekeler said on Tuesday. "But that doesn't matter when it comes to the contracts, when it comes to the media, when it comes to betting, when it comes to all these people that are affected by me, it's making sure I prove it to you guys."

Related Content

news

Bills RB James Cook, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, Buffalo running back lead way with Week 15 offensive honors. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol, head coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday. Pederson added that Lawrence is "progressing well" ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson says he's 'progressing way faster than everyone thought' in shoulder rehab

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose season ended early following shoulder surgery, told reporters on Tuesday that he is "progressing way faster than everyone thought" in his rehab.
news

Arthur Blank: Falcons will 'let the season play out' before decision on Arthur Smith's future

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he will "let the season play out" before deciding head coach Arthur Smith's future with the organization.
news

Chiefs guard Ed Budde, who opened up '65 toss power trap,' dies at 83

A stalwart of the Kansas City Chiefs' first run of glory, Ed Budde has died at the age of 83, the franchise announced. 
news

Steelers WR George Pickens on not blocking on run play Saturday: 'I didn't want to get injured'

Criticized for failing to block downfield on a Jaylen Warren run Saturday, Steeles wide receiver George Pickens explained Tuesday he "didn't want to get injured."
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are seen decorating their Christmas tree.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers concedes he won't play again this season, says 2024 won't be last in NFL 

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers conceded on Tuesday that he won't play again this season. Rodgers also said that 2024 would not be his last, while expressing support for the Jets coaches and front office.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not ruled out for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Tuesday would not rule out star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) for Saturday's pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.