Chargers RB Austin Ekeler says he's 'still painting my resume' for 2024 free agency

Much like the Chargers coaching staff, running back Austin Ekeler plans to polish his résumé in the final three games during a lost season in L.A.
"I'm a free agent after this year, and so I'm still painting my résumé," he said on Tuesday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.
Ekler and the Chargers were in a contract stalemate this offseason, which included a trade request and the running back receiving permission to see a swap. Nothing materialized, and sides ultimately agreed to add $1.75 million in incentives to his existing contract -- of which he's falling short with three games to play.
In 11 tilts, Ekeler has generated 506 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 141 carriers, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per tote. The dynamic dual threat has earned 373 receiving yards and one touchdown on 40 catches. The running back has missed three games this season due to ankle injuries after playing a full slate the past two seasons.
The Chargers run game as a whole has been dismal, and Ekler's usage in the passing attack hasn't been what it was in years past, despite L.A. dealing with wide receiver injuries.
Ekeler's free agency will be an interesting one to track this offseason -- he turns 29 in May -- in a running back market that has been nosediving.
"I know I'm the same player," Ekeler said on Tuesday. "But that doesn't matter when it comes to the contracts, when it comes to the media, when it comes to betting, when it comes to all these people that are affected by me, it's making sure I prove it to you guys."