Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of 2023 season

Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
It's pretty easy to pick out the best sequence from this Monday night thriller in Seattle. The Seahawks forced the Eagles to punt with 1:52 remaining, then embarked on a 10-play, 92-yard drive that took just 1:24 of game clock, included a bucket drop of a pass from Drew Lock to DK Metcalf for a gain of 34 on third-and-10. The drive then saw Lock fire a dime to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for an incredible go-ahead touchdown. Julian Love finished it off with an interception of a Jalen Hurts deep shot that required Love to cover nearly 25 yards in 2.9 seconds. That should be enough to entice you to watch.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
The heroics of one play stand out enough to earn the nod here. With a tight 10-7 lead nearing the end of the third quarter, Lamar Jackson made the play of the night on second-and-6 from the Jaguars’ 30-yard line. Jacksonville pass rusher Dawuane Smoot found him quickly after the snap, but Jackson shook him off and bought some time before slinging a prayer downfield under yet more pressure. One of his new favorite targets, tight end Isaiah Likely , outjumped two defenders to answer it by collecting a circus catch at the 4-yard line. Gus Edwards punched it in two plays later to open the fourth quarter by giving Baltimore a 17-7 lead. It was emblematic of the frustration Jacksonville surely must have felt trying to contain Jackson, who rushed for 97 yards, all night. Was it ill-advised? Yes. Was it incredible? Yes.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Cardinals kept the game close early, but the Niners pulled away with a dagger to open the third quarter. Facing third-and-11 on the second half's opening drive, Brock Purdy connected with George Kittle for a 35-yard catch and run to cross midfield. On the next snap, the QB rolled left. On the move, he lofted a pass to running back Christian McCaffrey, who had no defender within 14 yards. CMC was so wide open that he was able to get up after falling on the catch and scamper home for a 41-yard touchdown. The rout in Arizona was on.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Washington would make a game of it late, but the Rams took control of the contest early in the third quarter. And it wouldn’t take long. The Rams led 13-0 at the start of the second half but left some meat on the bone, settling for two field goals and losing two fumbles in Commanders territory. But they finally got a big spark when Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp against a busted coverage, and Kupp raced 62 yards for the touchdown and a 20-0 lead. They’d need all those points and another touchdown later (and two-point conversion) to hang on for a 28-20 win.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
You want a sequence? How about a game that began with a 12-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that ate up nearly seven minutes of game clock to open the scoring? Not good enough for you? Fast-forward toward the end of the quarter to see the Bills march 71 yards in 11 plays for another touchdown. And if even that doesn't satisfy your appetite, settle in midway through the second quarter for an 11-play, 61-yard march that produced -- you guessed it -- another touchdown. The Bills squeezed the life out of the Cowboys with steady drives that featured a ton of James Cook, so much that Josh Allen only needed to complete seven passes on the night. Throwback fans, rejoice.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
It wasn't pretty early for Bryce Young in soggy Charlotte weather, but with the game on the line, the No. 1 overall pick delivered. Following a defensive interception, Young dropped a nice ball to tight end Tommy Tremble for 19 yards to get the final drive started. Three plays later, on a pivotal third-and-3, he hit Jonathan Mingo for 20. Young connected with DJ Chark for a beautiful 18-yard toe tap to get into field goal range, and the Panthers milked the clock with two more first downs to win their second game of the season. Young went 5 of 5 on the game-winning drive for 68 yards in the rain. Given how things have gone for the young QB this season, it was finally a ray of light for Carolina in the 2023 storm.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Joe Flacco threw three interceptions before he donned a cape and heroically led the Browns back from the jaws of defeat. The quarterback began Cleveland's comeback with a beautiful rainbow pass to Marquise Goodwin that hit the veteran receiver perfectly in stride, producing a 57-yard gain that woke up the Browns' offense and led to a field goal. Settle in, though, because Flacco was only just getting going. After a quick three-and-out, Flacco got back to work with little time to spare, whipping a rope of a pass to Amari Cooper in an intermediate window with room to run. Cooper did just that, taking the catch around the right end and down the sideline for a game-tying touchdown. And with one final drive to transform a disappointing Sunday into a jovial one, Flacco connected twice with David Njoku, pushing the Browns into position for Dustin Hopkins to hit the game-winning field goal.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Packers cut the Bucs’ fourth-quarter lead to 27-20, but that wouldn’t last long. Baker Mayfield threw a short but dangerous pass to WR David Moore -- in between Packers defenders Keisean Nixon and De'Vondre Campbell -- and Moore raced 52 yards through the Green Bay defense for an apparent score. However, Moore appeared to release the ball in celebration close to the goal line, with Green Bay’s Rudy Ford knocking it loose and out of the end zone. It was a massive play, but after the replay review the touchdown held up -- and the Bucs went on to win their third straight in a critical spot.
Christian Gonzales' NFL+ moment of the game:
The Jets couldn’t keep up with the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill-less offense on Sunday. It was Jaylen Waddle that gave Miami’s defense problems, and the wideout delivered a dagger in the second quarter. After a New York punt that put the ball in Miami’s 40-yard line, it was Tua Tagovailoa and Waddle’s connection that sparked the offense. Tagovailoa heaved a perfect deep pass to Waddle, who outran a Jets defender for a quick 60-yard touchdown. The score gave the Dolphins a 17-point cushion and Miami didn’t look back en route to its first shutout win since 2021.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Deep shots were noticeably lacking from New Orleans on Sunday, but Derek Carr played his best game in a Saints jersey. Starting with the second drive of the contest, Carr distributed quickly and efficiently. The quarterback hit tight end Foster Moreau for four yards, then connected with Rashid Shaheed for six to convert a third-and-5. After an Alvin Kamara 11-yard run, Carr hit Juwan Johnson for 15 yards and Lynn Bowden for a 17-yarder over the middle. The QB ended the drive with a seven-yard strike to Keith Kirkwood for a touchdown. The drive was emblematic of Carr's day as he spread the ball around like a good point guard in a much-needed home win.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
The drive that truly changed the game came in the fourth quarter, when veteran backup Case Keenum filled up the Texans' gas tank with enough fuel to power their only touchdown drive of the day when they needed it the most. A 10-play, 59-yard possession wasn't so much of a drive as it was a few desperate plays strung together, with Keenum relying heavily on Dalton Schultz, including on second-and-10 where Keenum's pass should've been intercepted by the Titans' Roger McCreary. Instead, Schultz won the wrestling match for the football, putting the Texans at the Tennessee 3-yard line. A few plays later, Keenum rolled left out of a play-action fake, slid back right and fired a dart to Noah Brown for the game-tying score. Speed ahead to overtime to watch Houston's defense bury Will Levis and force two punts, then witness Devin Singletary nearly score a walk-off touchdown before instead seeing Kai'imi Fairbairn drill a 54-yarder as time expired to secure the win -- and mercifully prevent a tie.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken a backseat to Isiah Pacheco this season, but with Pacheco out Sunday against the Patriots, Edwards-Helaire stepped up with his biggest game of the year. He’d already had a reception of 48 yards and a run of 20 when the Chiefs picked off Bailey Zappe deep into Patriots territory in the third quarter. On the second play after the turnover, Patrick Mahomes drifted out of the pocket amid pressure and lobbed a pass to Edwards-Helaire, who came down with a circus catch to put Kansas City up, 24-10. The Patriots would score late off a Chiefs turnover, but Edwards-Helaire’s wild TD grab was the one that sealed the game.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Any of the Lions’ five straight touchdown drives -- starting in the second quarter and lasting through their first possession of the fourth quarter -- could be highlighted, but it was the fifth that made the game a true laugher. Already leading, 28-10, Detroit had just forced a field goal by stonewalling an 8-yard Jaleel McLaughlin catch at the 1-yard line, stopping a subsequent third-down run to the corner by Javonte Williams and benefitting from an offensive offsides on fourth-and-goal. The Lions took just six plays to make Denver pay for bringing a field goal to a touchdown fight. To cap it off, Jahmyr Gibbs took a toss, outran three defenders down the sideline and then barreled over another on his way to the end zone for a 12-yard score. It was the running back’s second TD of the night. He was outdone by his fellow rookie Sam LaPorta ’s three, but this was the finisher.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Two drives combined to put the nail in the Steelers’ coffin on Saturday. The first was Pittsburgh’s deepest journey into Colts’ territory for the entirety of the second half, which reached the Indianapolis 39 yard-line despite the Black and Gold giving up 30 yards on penalties. Looking at a 56-yard field goal to potentially shrink Indy’s lead to eight, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin instead elected to punt. If that took the air out of his team’s sails, what the Colts did next tore the sails to shreds. Despite missing Jonathan Taylor’s services for a third straight game and losing Zack Moss earlier to an arm injury, Indianapolis ran the ball 13 times in a row on the ensuing drive, using Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to gain 70 yards in total before attempting a third-down pass that fell incomplete. The statement march only ended in a field goal, but it took 8:57 off the clock and communicated the hopelessness of Pittsburgh’s situation in bruising fashion.
Christian Gonzales' NFL+ moment of the game:
With the Bengals trailing, 17-3, at the end of the third quarter, it seemed that Jake Browning ’s magic was gone after three games under center. Fortunately for Cincinnati, Browning elevated his play and was clutch in leading the Bengals down the field for three scores in the fourth quarter. However, there’s one sequence from Browning to Tee Higgins that changed the momentum of the game. In Cincy’s final drive of regulation, Browning heaved a high pass near the right pylon. Despite being smothered by a Vikings defender, Higgins managed to twist his body and was able to get ball over the plane while getting tackled to force overtime, leading to game-winning 29-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.
Eric Edholm's NFL + moment of the game:
In a 63-point game, there were plenty of Raiders touchdowns from which to choose. But the one that put them up 21-0 less than 12 minutes into the game might have been the prettiest. Embattled quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a dream first half (four touchdown passes), looking completely in control early. He feathered a pretty fade to Jakobi Meyers, who dove and rolled into the end zone for the Raiders’ third TD in three possessions. From there, the rout was on.
