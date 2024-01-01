Around the NFL

Chiefs clinch eighth consecutive AFC West crown with win over Bengals

Published: Dec 31, 2023 at 07:22 PM Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 08:15 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

This hasn't been the same-old season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs are the same-old rulers of the AFC West.

The Chiefs clinched their eighth consecutive division title with their 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, along with a ninth straight playoff berth and an opening-round home game.

"It was a good game to get," head coach Andy Reid said after the game. "It was great to have the guys that have a championship -- with the AFC West. That's a positive thing. I know how they are; they are not going to rest on that. It is exciting for them to get a taste, especially, the new guys. Again, I'm proud of the whole situation there."

Under Reid, Kansas City has now made the playoffs in 10 of 11 seasons. The Chiefs' eight-season run of division titles is second all-time, having broken a tie with the Rams (1973-1979). They now trail only the New England Patriots dynasty's 11 consecutive crowns from 2009-2019. The nine consecutive postseason appearances stand as the longest active streak in the league.

Kansas City is amid a historic run for the ages, rife with divisional and postseason success.

However, the Patrick Mahomes-led offense has put forth uncharacteristically low offensive production this time around. Ahead of Sunday's game, the Chiefs were averaging their fewest points and yards per game in the Mahomes era, which began in 2018 when he took over as the team's starting quarterback.

"It's definitely special. It always is though," Mahomes said after clinching the AFC West title. "I mean it's really cool to win the AFC West, but obviously dealing with some adverse situations over these last few weeks. For guys to respond it's a good football team and find a way to win -- even when the game wasn't going our way at the beginning. It was special. I told the guys to celebrate it, enjoy it but our goal is to obviously continue to win and we need to build off this momentum to get ready for the playoffs."

Nevertheless, the results have largely remained the same.

With another division title in the history books, the Chiefs will now set their sights on reaching a sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Related Content

news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin clinches 17th straight non-losing season to begin career

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has now begun his career with a record 17 straight non-losing seasons following the Steelers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
news

Rams clinch playoff spot following Seahawks' loss to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a wild-card playoff spot on Sunday following the Seattle Seahawks' 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Ravens

 Miami outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury in the 56-19 loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon. Rapoport added that Chubb would have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per sources. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The 49ers and Ravens locked up their respective conferences to kick off an eventful Week 17 Sunday. 
news

Ravens lock up AFC's top seed, AFC North title with win over Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are the kings of the AFC -- and the AFC North following their 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. 
news

Niners clinch NFC's No. 1 seed with win over Commanders, Eagles' loss to Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday following its 27-10 win over the Commanders and the Eagles' 35-31 upset loss to the Cardinals.
news

Bears clinch No. 1 pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Panthers' loss to Jaguars

With the Carolina Panthers losing on Sunday, the Chicago Bears will own the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Titans QB Will Levis suffers foot injury in first half of loss to Texans

Tennessee Titans  quarterback Will Levis (foot) was ruled out Sunday versus the Houston Texans.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.
news

Bills OLB Von Miller a healthy inactive for Week 17 game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills announced pass rusher Von Miller as inactive for Sunday after having no injury designation on the week's final report.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.