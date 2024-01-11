Super Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks: Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys unanimous winners; Rams or Lions?

Why Ali is taking the Cowboys: The Packers have won six of eight -- including three in a row -- thanks to Jordan Love's second-half resurgence. Interception issues that plagued him during the fall have all but disappeared, with the first-year starter leading all passers in TD-to-INT ratio (18:1), yards (2,150) and total EPA since Week 11. His ability to push the ball downfield has kept defenses off balance and opened up opportunities in the run game -- most notably for Aaron Jones, who leads the NFL in rushing (411 yards) since his return from injury in Week 15. Whether Love can sustain his excellent level of play against Dallas' man-heavy defense will be the deciding factor on Sunday. Will we see the guy who sports 19 TD passes (with just one pick) against man looks this season? Or the guy who owns the league's worst CPOE (-8.3%) against the coverage (min. 250 dropbacks, per NGS)? My guess is that Cowboys DC (and scorching-hot HC candidate) Dan Quinn will break tendencies enough to keep Love guessing, while ultimately leaning on a ferocious pass rush and opportunistic secondary to do what Dallas does best: hunt. And with space-eating DT Johnathan Hankins back in the lineup, Quinn should be able to confidently deploy extra DBs -- as he prefers to do -- to more effectively defend the Packers' rising receiving corps without ceding too much ground against the run. The Cowboys advance, but not in the blowout fashion they've gotten used to at AT&T Stadium.