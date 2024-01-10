Super Bowl LVIII: Ranking the five matchups I'd most like to see at Allegiant Stadium in February

Honestly, I could have pitted the Ravens against anyone and loved the matchup. If you don't like watching Lamar Jackson petrify defensive linemen before ripping a strike to Odell Beckham Jr. or witnessing a defense play like its follicles are on fire, I don't know what to tell you. John Harbaugh's club walloped seemingly every other NFC heavy this season, so let's see what they could do with Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.





The Ravens have been the NFL's best team, on balance, leading in the final two minutes in each of their first 16 games this season. Their point differential of 203 is tops in the league. Harbaugh's club dismantled good opponents, collecting double-digit wins over the Lions, 49ers and Dolphins, among others. They could add America's Team to the list.





This star-studded matchup would see Parsons and an up-and-down Dan Quinn defense try to wrangle Jackson. Meanwhile, the Ravens' defense has discombobulated QBs, but when Prescott is in rhythm, there has been no better signal-caller to dice up a D. Lamb's ability to win off the line of scrimmage would be massive.





Give me two MVP candidates on the biggest stage any day of the year.