Around the NFL

Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta (knee) questionable to play Sunday vs. Rams

Published: Jan 12, 2024 at 03:50 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's still a chance – and hope – that Sam LaPorta will suit up on Sunday.

LaPorta is listed as questionable for the Detroit Lions' Super Wild Card Weekend game with the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Related Links

In Detroit's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, LaPorta hyperextended his knee and suffered a bone bruise.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell said there was an outside chance his rookie Pro Bowler could play, but LaPorta was more optimistic on Thursday about his chances.

Whether that optimism will lead to him being active remains to be seen, but for now, there's a shot LaPorta will be on the field for the Lions' first playoff game since 2016.

If so, it would be a major boon for the Lions, as LaPorta produced an NFL rookie-record 86 receptions to go with 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The third-seeded Lions (12-5) kick off against the sixth-seeded Rams (10-7) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Related Content

news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Steelers-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Rams-Lions on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down three things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams face the Detroit Lions on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Packers-Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down three things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Ravens designate TE Mark Andrews (ankle) to return from injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens announced TE Mark Andrews (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve.
news

Commanders working to hire 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as new general manager

The Commanders are working to hire 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as the team's new GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White on rematch with Eagles: 'We're a different team than we were then'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11 in Week 3, a game that didn't feel even as close as the double-digit loss indicated. Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, White said the Bucs found themselves in the weeks after that Philly loss.
news

Patriots hire Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as new head coach

Jerod Mayo, a Patriots assistant since 2019 and former New England player, is being hired as the New England Patriots' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking at 'positive side of things' following house fire; ready for rematch with Chiefs 

Heading into his first matchup in Arrowhead since he was traded, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is looking at "positive side of things" following house fire.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn's future: 'He might take me with him, you never know'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't enamored with the prospects of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leaving, but understands it's all part of being in the NFL. 
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Browns-Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.