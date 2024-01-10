Giants, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale mutually agree to part ways after two seasons

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post provided some insight on the standoff when he reported Martindale cursed out Daboll and stormed out of the building Tuesday night after the Giants fired outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and Wilkins' younger brother, Kevin, a defensive assistant on staff.

It appears those staff decisions were the final straw for Martindale, a coordinator with a history of scheming up aggressive approaches and finding success. The aggression produced a boom-or-bust defense in 2023, which finished 27th in total defense, 29th against the run and 26th in scoring defense, but did see the Giants tie for the league lead in takeaways with 31.

These numbers cannot be viewed in a vacuum, not for a team that struggled mightily offensively, shifting much of the onus onto the shoulders of the defense to keep them afloat. Ultimately, though, it appears the contributions of Martindale's staff were not appreciated by Daboll, with whom Martindale did not see eye to eye for much of 2023.