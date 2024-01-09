Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
SUNDAY GAMES
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9, Carolina Panthers 0
- Cincinnati Bengals 31, Cleveland Browns 14
- Detroit Lions 30, Minnesota Vikings 20
- New York Jets 17, New England Patriots 3
- New Orleans Saints 48, Atlanta Falcons 17
- Tennessee Titans 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- Seattle Seahawks 21, Arizona Cardinals 20
- Green Bay Packers 17, Chicago Bears 9
- Kansas City Chiefs 13, Los Angeles Chargers 12
- Las Vegas Raiders 27, Denver Broncos 14
- New York Giants 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
- Los Angeles Rams 21, San Francisco 49ers 20
- Dallas Cowboys 38, Washington Commanders 10
- Buffalo Bills 21, Miami Dolphins 14
Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Panthers had a chance to take the lead in the second quarter of a then-scoreless game, but a mistake by D.J. Chark and an impressive play by Antoine Winfield Jr. quickly turned the tide. Carolina snapped the ball at the Tampa Bay 43-yard line on third down, and Bryce Young scrambled out of the pocket and found Chark downfield for the first down. Chark grabbed the ball and kept running toward the pylon, leaping into the end zone just as he was hit by Winfield Jr., letting go of the ball as he fell. The call on the field was a touchdown, but after a review, the officials reversed it, saying that Chark, who had been holding the ball outstretched instead of tucking it under his arm, had not broken the plane of the goal line before Winfield knocked the ball out, meaning it was a fumble. Tampa Bay safety Jamel Dean had picked up the ball in the end zone, and therefore the Bucs took possession after the touchback. Spoiler alert: The Panthers failed to find the end zone for the rest of the game, while the Bucs clinched their fourth-straight playoff berth.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
A largely meaningless contest included an offensive explosion from the Bengals, who knifed through Cleveland’s defense as if someone left the Browns in the microwave too long. Cincinnati began the day with an interception, then followed that up with three touchdown drives of 60, 67 and 75 yards. Two ended in Joe Mixon touchdown runs on this, his first and only 100-plus-yard day of the year, and the other featured Jake Browning ripping a bullet into the arms of rookie Andrei Iosivas for a score. Look, anytime you can get Washington and Princeton to team up for six, you have to do it, and you have to tune in for this stretch of scoring -- because while the rest of the game included more highlights, these were the ones that determined the outcome.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
With offensive lineman Dan Skipper reporting as eligible, Jared Goff play-actioned, sidestepped the rush and unleased a dime to Amon-Ra St. Brown deep down the sideline between defenders. The star wideout caught it in stride and raced away from Vikings defensive backs across the field. St. Brown juked back at the 10-yard line and plowed through defenders for the 70-yard touchdown. The score restored Detroit's 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, putting Minnesota into desperation mode.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Let's highlight the game's only touchdown. In a snowing, windy game with two struggling offenses, it was the Breece Hall show. With Gang Green nursing a six-point lead at the two-minute warning, Hall took the handoff and patiently set up his blocks to the left side. The blazer found the gap and mashed the pedal, speeding past Patriots defenders, galloping 50 yards to pay dirt. Hall punctuated the score with a headfirst slide in the snow. The TD ended any threat from New England and allowed New York to snap its 15-game losing streak to Bill Belichick's club.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The critical juncture happened early in the third quarter, as Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder -- who had a brilliant first half -- was intercepted by the Saints’ Alontae Taylor, whom Ridder had picked on earlier in the game. Taylor ran the pick back 16 yards to the Atlanta 25-yard line, and three plays later, the Saints turned it into a crucial touchdown. Quarterback Derek Carr hit Chris Olave on a fade in the end zone, with Olave tapping the ball to himself over the head of Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips for the acrobatic touchdown and a 24-17 lead. The Saints completely dominated from that point on, giving themselves a chance to get into the playoffs.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Playing in what potentially could be his final game as a Tennessee Titan, running back Derrick Henry's 69-yard rumble in the third quarter was a true throwback to his prime days of yesteryear. Four yards short of the end zone, Henry's run would lead to another Titans touchdown and pit Jacksonville into the 15-point deficit that forced its hand on fourth downs the rest of the way. Henry reached a top speed of 21.68 mph on the highlight, and it was the longest run of a 153-yard day, a season-high for the 30-year-old.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Tune in early in the fourth quarter, when a promising Cardinals drive had appeared to stall in a 13-13 game. Coaching with nothing but good vibes and courage, Jonathan Gannon called for a fake field goal, running Matt Prater to the left side of the field and leaving Kyler Murray in the shotgun to receive the snap and fire a bullet past a confused defender to Trey McBride, who toe-tapped his way to a go-ahead touchdown. The fun was just beginning there, though: On a later Cardinals drive, Arizona did settle for a 43-yard field goal, which Prater pushed wide right, setting up a shorter field for Seattle. Geno Smith and Co. covered 67 yards in four plays, with more than half of that total coming on a dime of a pass from Smith to Tyler Lockett. Pete Carroll quickly called for a two-point try, which -- surprise -- Smith also converted on a pass to a wide-open Lockett in the back of the end zone. These two teams saved a little bit more excitement for the end, when Prater lined up for a 51-yard field goal for the win -- and missed wide right again.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Holding a 7-6 lead on their opening drive of the third quarter, the Packers drove to the Bears' 12-yard line but faced a critical third-and-3. Jordan Love made the perfect read, firing a quick pass to Dontayvion Wicks, who split Chicago's defense and barreled his way into the end zone. The Packers kept the Bears at arm’s length for the remainder of the second half to clinch a playoff spot.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
In a game with a whole lot of field goals, the lone touchdown naturally stands out. Quarterback Easton Stick was looking to set the tone on the Chargers’ opening drive of the game by taking more than nine methodical minutes to go 73 yards on 17 plays to Kansas City’s 5-yard line. All of his progress was reversed on the 18th snap, when Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu caught him unaware on a sack to force a fumble. Safety Mike Edwards scooped it up and ran 97 yards untouched to the end zone. It was a brutal turn of fortune -- one that proved a sign of things to come for Los Angeles rather than being a momentum builder. Stick and Co. were able to move the ball well enough the rest of the day, but they could never punch one into the end zone. The Chargers instead scored 12 points on four field goals. The Chiefs’ offense was no better but spotted seven points by its defense, did enough to win despite scoring just six more points across 10 drives.
Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Raiders led, 10-7, late in the second quarter, and got a stop against the Broncos to take possession with just under two minutes to try and grow their lead. The offense started its drive at its 2-yard line and proceeded to march 98 yards down the field to score a touchdown before the break. Behind a 25-yard run from Zamir White and a 47-yard pass from Aidan O'Connell to Tre Tucker, the Raiders quickly moved into the red zone. A couple more passes and a spiked ball to stop the clock set up second-and-goal from the 3-yard line, at which point O’Connell snapped the ball, dropped back, and then had to keep backpedaling away from pressure. Despite moving backward, O’Connell was able to loft the ball toward Davante Adams in the end zone, throwing it just beyond the reach of a leaping defender and perfectly into the arms of his receiver for the touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
A low-scoring, unexciting game turned the energy to 11 in quick fashion Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the Giants took an Eagles turnover on downs, turned it into a Saquon Barkley touchdown, then forced a three-and-out and repeated the same process twice more. Tyrod Taylor tossed it around the yard like a quarterback playing with years of experience and nothing to lose, carving up the Eagles’ suddenly embattled defense to the tune of 229 passing yards in the first half, in which the Giants compiled three straight touchdown marches to take what was a 3-0 game and blow it open into a 24-0 advantage. The difference on the scoreboard was so great -- and the Giants’ offensive explosion so magnificent -- the Eagles pulled key starters Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce, throwing in the towel before halftime. Now that’s the way a team should finish a disappointing season.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Rams went for two and got it to take a 21-20 lead late. Niners quarterback Sam Darnold had 55 seconds to lead a game-winning drive, and he got the ball out to his own 40-yard line with enough time to get it done. But two rookies finished off the game for the Rams, as Desjuan Johnson sacked and stripped Darnold, and Byron Young recovered the fumble to essentially end the game.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
A blocked field goal and a Dak Prescott tipped interception led to a Cowboys deficit midway through the second quarter. Then Dallas got things in order, pressed the gas pedal, and ran away from their division foe. On the first drive after trailing, Prescott knifed throws through the Commanders, hitting CeeDee Lamb for 8 yards and Jake Ferguson for 12 yards. Then Tony Pollard took over, rushing for gains of 9 yards, 9 yards, 12 yards, and pounded it into the end zone from the 1-yard-line for the go-ahead score. The Cowboys wouldn’t look back as they dominated all three phases the rest of the way.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Bills couldn’t get out of their own way as the game moved into the fourth quarter. Despite venturing to Miami’s 35-yard line or farther on five different occasions, Buffalo entered the frame trailing, 14-7. That changed a minute in thanks to a single special teams play. Deonte Harty had to backpedal to field a booming punt from Miami’s Jake Bailey, but the seas opened up for him after he boldly fielded it at the 4-yard line, something Harty took advantage of by jetting through for a 96-yard game-altering score. His highlight undoubtedly revitalized the Bills. Buffalo’s defense continued its stellar outing with a second-half shutout, and the offense finally cashed in again on a long drive for the lead the next time it got the ball. Perhaps the Bills, who were outplaying the Dolphins aside from a collection of errors, would have still found a way to clinch the AFC East without Harty’s heroics. As it stands, though, he made the difference.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Pittsburgh emerged from Baltimore victorious, thanks largely to a stellar defensive performance, but the game-winning play occurred on the other side of the ball. Locked in a 7-7 stalemate without a score in their last six possessions, Mason Rudolph and the Steelers started their third drive of the third quarter at their own 11-yard line, the team’s worst starting field position of the contest. Pittsburgh started by grinding out 18 yards on four Najee Harris runs and a George Pickens catch to tick away the rest of the frame. Then, on the opening snap of the fourth quarter, Rudolph struck gold by hitting Diontae Johnson in stride between two defenders 15 yards down the field and watching him speed the rest of the way to the end zone. The score accounted for 71 of Rudolph’s 152 passing yards against Baltimore, and it provided the perfect cushion in a game with points at a premium.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Although Houston’s defense sealed the game by forcing the Colts into a red zone turnover on downs with just 63 seconds left in the game, it was the preceding drive that should strike fear into Texans opponents for the next decade. Tied, 17-17, a couple minutes into the fourth quarter, rookie quarter C.J. Stroud went into killer mode, completing all seven of his pass attempts on a 73-yard scoring drive to put the Texans back ahead for good. He did so almost primarily through tight end Dalton Schultz , who he found four times, and wide receiver Nico Collins , who he found for 14 yards after a pocket escape that would make Houdini jealous and for 23 yards and a tacked-on penalty to land the ball 3 yards from a score. Devin Singletary punched it in right after, but it was Stroud who delivered most of the magic.
