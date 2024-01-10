Around the NFL

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Published: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:03 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 18? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans · QB

Stroud has had more impressive statistical performances in his resounding rookie campaign, but perhaps none were as clutch as his Saturday showing. Stroud led the Texans to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to clinch a playoff berth -- and eventually the AFC South title. In total, Stroud missed on just six passes, completing 20 of 26 attempts for 264 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 134.1 rating.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jordan Love
Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers · QB

The maturation of Jordan Love continued with a playoff berth and his second consecutive NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade. Love continues to impress and was sterling in the Packers' postseason-clinching 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He passed for 316 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as he completed 27 of 32 attempts for a sensational 84.4 completion percentage.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

T.J. Watt
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers · OLB

Watt's knee injury that he sustained on Saturday will keep him out of the Steelers' playoff opener, but his Week 18 performance prior to leaving propelled Pittsburgh to a crucial 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Watt was a menace the Ravens couldn't contain, posting eight tackles, three for loss and a pair of sacks, earning him another sack title.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Antoine Winfield Jr.
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · S


In the Buccaneers' NFC South-clinching 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, few players came up bigger than Winfield, and few plays were bigger than his forced fumble. Winfield's forced fumble on a ﻿﻿﻿﻿D.J. Chark﻿﻿﻿﻿ lunging attempt to the end zone changed the tenor of the game, stifling the Panthers' best attempt at scoring. Winfield added five tackles and a sack to conclude an exceptional regular season.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Deonte Harty
Deonte Harty
Buffalo Bills · WR

Trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Harty caught a punt inside his own 5-yard line, and 96 yards later, there was a brand new ballgame. Harty's 96-yard punt return touchdown was a massive turning point in Buffalo's 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Thanks in part to Harty's fleet-footed dramatics, Buffalo won the game, the AFC East and took the AFC's No. 2 seed.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jamie Gillan
Jamie Gillan
New York Giants · P

The Giants went out of the 2023 season as winners, thanks in large part to the boot of Gillan. Gillan punted five times in New York's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and four came to rest inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 45.6 yards per punt with a sparkling 44.0 net average and a long of 55.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons

The Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons at the helm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Giants want Wink Martindale to remain defensive coordinator, have not begun search for new DC

Despite Monday reports that Wink Martindale would resign as Giants defensive coordinator, that hasn't officially happened yet. Instead, New York appears to be hoping for a compromise to keep the DC.
news

Titans GM Ran Carthon says 'door is never closed' on possible Derrick Henry return

Following Mike Vrabel's dismissal on Tuesday, Titans general manager Ran Carthon noted that any decision on RB Derrick Henry's future with the franchise will be discussed by himself and the new head coach.
news

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst: 'Too many voices' in Bryce Young's ear hurt rookie QB 

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst expressed his belief that the reasoning behind QB Bryce Young's rough debut season was that there were too many voices in the rookie's ear.
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs-Dolphins frigid playoff battle Saturday night: 'We're not having a snowball fight'

The temperature for Saturday night's kickoff between the Chiefs and Dolphins is currently projected to be -6 degrees, but head coach Andy Reid doesn't see the weather as an advantage when playing football. 
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones clarifies comments on Mike McCarthy's future: 'I couldn't be more pleased'

Following the Cowboys' victory over the Commanders to close the season with an NFC East title, Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn't fully commit to Mike McCarthy's future. He clarified those remarks days later.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on what he's seen from C.J. Stroud on tape: 'He's awesome'

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by the tape on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, calling the rookie "awesome" ahead of Cleveland's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Houston.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: 'Final decision hasn't been made' on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson 's benching for the season's final two weeks was viewed as the precursor to a divorce, but on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted the door isn't closed on a possible return, saying that no decision has been made.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of the 2023 season.
news

Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.