Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Stroud has had more impressive statistical performances in his resounding rookie campaign, but perhaps none were as clutch as his Saturday showing. Stroud led the Texans to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to clinch a playoff berth -- and eventually the AFC South title. In total, Stroud missed on just six passes, completing 20 of 26 attempts for 264 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 134.1 rating.