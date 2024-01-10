Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 18? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Stroud has had more impressive statistical performances in his resounding rookie campaign, but perhaps none were as clutch as his Saturday showing. Stroud led the Texans to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to clinch a playoff berth -- and eventually the AFC South title. In total, Stroud missed on just six passes, completing 20 of 26 attempts for 264 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 134.1 rating.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
The maturation of Jordan Love continued with a playoff berth and his second consecutive NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade. Love continues to impress and was sterling in the Packers' postseason-clinching 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He passed for 316 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as he completed 27 of 32 attempts for a sensational 84.4 completion percentage.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Watt's knee injury that he sustained on Saturday will keep him out of the Steelers' playoff opener, but his Week 18 performance prior to leaving propelled Pittsburgh to a crucial 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Watt was a menace the Ravens couldn't contain, posting eight tackles, three for loss and a pair of sacks, earning him another sack title.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
In the Buccaneers' NFC South-clinching 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, few players came up bigger than Winfield, and few plays were bigger than his forced fumble. Winfield's forced fumble on a D.J. Chark lunging attempt to the end zone changed the tenor of the game, stifling the Panthers' best attempt at scoring. Winfield added five tackles and a sack to conclude an exceptional regular season.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Harty caught a punt inside his own 5-yard line, and 96 yards later, there was a brand new ballgame. Harty's 96-yard punt return touchdown was a massive turning point in Buffalo's 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Thanks in part to Harty's fleet-footed dramatics, Buffalo won the game, the AFC East and took the AFC's No. 2 seed.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The Giants went out of the 2023 season as winners, thanks in large part to the boot of Gillan. Gillan punted five times in New York's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and four came to rest inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 45.6 yards per punt with a sparkling 44.0 net average and a long of 55.