Around the NFL

J.J. Watt says Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered Grade 2 MCL sprain in win over Ravens

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 12:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The prognosis on T.J. Watt's knee injury is slightly better than initially feared.

Watt's brother, J.J., who currently works for CBS Sports, said Sunday that T.J. suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on Saturday and everything else looks "pristine." J.J. called it the "best case scenario for T.J."

T.J. Watt's timeline will still be at least a "couple of weeks" of rest and recovery, which would put the sack-master's availability for a potential playoff game at risk if the Steelers squeak into the postseason.

It was initially believed that Watt suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain during Saturday's 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, so a Grade 2 is marginally better.

The Steelers finished their regular season with a 10-7 record, largely thanks to Watt's league-leading 19.0 sacks. Pittsburgh currently sits with a 64.0 percent chance of making the postseason ahead of Sunday's tilts, per Next Gen Stats. The Steelers would make the postseason with a Buffalo loss to Miami or a Jacksonville loss to Tennessee.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 18 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) active for Sunday's game against Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is official active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans despite dealing with a right shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's win over the Carolina Panthers, the first missed start of his NFL career.
news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) inactive vs. Falcons; TE Juwan Johnson (chest) to play

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) game-time decision against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Meanwhile, tight end Juwan Johnson (chest) is expected to play in the regular-season finale.
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor misses out on fourth-and-1 chance after 188-yard rushing performance vs. Texans

Going into Saturday night needing a win against the rival Texans for a playoff berth, the Colts rode Taylor and his 188 rushing yards to a near victory in a neck-and-neck contest against Houston, only to send him to the sideline for the game-deciding play.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) not expected to play vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are not expected to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday evening.
news

Texans return to playoffs for first time since 2019, could still win AFC South

The Houston Texans clinched an AFC playoff spot Saturday night for the first time since 2019 with a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and they remain in the hunt for the AFC South title.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt believed to have suffered sprained MCL in win over Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J Watt is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL during Saturday's 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.
news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens; Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for Saturday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens; Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
news

2024 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall pick scenarios for Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals in Week 18

With a helping hand from NFL Research, Eric Edholm breaks down how the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots or Arizona Cardinals could end up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.