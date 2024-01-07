J.J. Watt says Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered Grade 2 MCL sprain in win over Ravens

The prognosis on T.J. Watt's knee injury is slightly better than initially feared.

Watt's brother, J.J., who currently works for CBS Sports, said Sunday that T.J. suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on Saturday and everything else looks "pristine." J.J. called it the "best case scenario for T.J."

T.J. Watt's timeline will still be at least a "couple of weeks" of rest and recovery, which would put the sack-master's availability for a potential playoff game at risk if the Steelers squeak into the postseason.

It was initially believed that Watt suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain during Saturday's 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, so a Grade 2 is marginally better.