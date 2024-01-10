Giants want Wink Martindale to remain defensive coordinator, have not begun search for new DC

The Giants' stance is somewhat surprising given the report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Tuesday night that Martindale cursed out head coach Brian Daboll and stormed out of the building after the Giants fired his right-hand man, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, along with his younger brother Kevin, a defensive assistant.

The move to fire the Wilkins brothers led to the reports of Martindale's resignation, but Big Blue hasn't heard from the DC since.

So, we've hit a standoff.

Martindale is under contract next season for $3 million. A resignation would not only forfeit that money but also allow the Giants to restrict what other jobs Martindale could take -- i.e., he couldn't skip over to rival Philadelphia after their season ends.

New York seemingly doesn't want to part ways with the coordinator, despite the discord between him and Daboll this season -- the head coach said as much in his end-of-season presser -- and isn't planning to fire him, which would pay his deal for 2024 and make him free to join any club.