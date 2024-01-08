Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

Running a blitz-heavy scheme, Martindale's defenses were a roller coaster, giving up yards in chunks -- finishing in the bottom third in yards allowed in each season -- but also affecting quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. In 2023, the Giants tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways.

As the Giants offense struggled, cycling through quarterbacks, Martindale's defense at times kept Big Blue afloat. But the season was highlighted by a rift between the DC and Daboll, which both men downplayed.

In the end, sides will part ways.

Martindale garnered some head coaching interest last cycle and could again see interest this offseason. He could also be a sought-after coordinator hire for a club seeking a veteran presence on the defensive side.

Martindale's resignation highlights a big day of change for the Giants. Daboll previously announced the club fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who spent six seasons in New York, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson (two years). Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, are also expected to join Martindale wherever he lands, per Rapoport.