Around the NFL

Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

Published: Jan 08, 2024 at 03:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants will be looking for a new defensive coordinator in 2024.

Don "Wink" Martindale has resigned as Big Blue's DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

Martindale joined the Giants under Brian Daboll in 2022 after four years as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator.

Earlier in the day, Daboll had said his expectation was that Martindale would remain the defensive coordinator next season. Hours later, the DC is gone, and the Giants will start over on defense.

Running a blitz-heavy scheme, Martindale's defenses were a roller coaster, giving up yards in chunks -- finishing in the bottom third in yards allowed in each season -- but also affecting quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. In 2023, the Giants tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways.

As the Giants offense struggled, cycling through quarterbacks, Martindale's defense at times kept Big Blue afloat. But the season was highlighted by a rift between the DC and Daboll, which both men downplayed.

In the end, sides will part ways.

Martindale garnered some head coaching interest last cycle and could again see interest this offseason. He could also be a sought-after coordinator hire for a club seeking a veteran presence on the defensive side.

Martindale's resignation highlights a big day of change for the Giants. Daboll previously announced the club fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who spent six seasons in New York, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson (two years). Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, are also expected to join Martindale wherever he lands, per Rapoport.

After a disappointing second season for Daboll and his squad, he'll start the offseason with wholesale changes to his coaching staff. The first order of business will be finding a like-minded defensive coordinator.

