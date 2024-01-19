2023 NFL All-Rookie Team: Lions, Rams each boast four selections; Texans clearly nailed top-three picks

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall





The second quarterback off the board (after No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young), Stroud set a number of rookie records as a pinpoint passer with exceptional confidence, poise and overall talent. The Ohio State product shreds opponents who employ simplistic looks, but also torches veteran-laded defenses attempting to muddy things up with pre-snap disguises and post-snap bluffing. Given his sparkling numbers (4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdown and five interceptions) and the team's spectacular turnaround in 2023, Stroud's a slam-dunk pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year -- which is saying something, considering the dynamic season from Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua.