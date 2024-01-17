Weighing fifth-year options for 2021 NFL Draft's first-round selections: Who merits further commitment?

Exercise the option? No.





This shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s been quite the roller coaster for Wilson over the last three years. After winning three games as a rookie, Wilson was demoted during his second year as the starter after failing to perform on the field and putting his foot in his mouth off it. Then, in Year 3, he again struggled to take strides after being thrust back into the starting lineup following Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury. The Jets are expected to trade him this offseason, which could end up being the best thing for a young man in need of a fresh start.