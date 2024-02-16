Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff 

With the young sprouts on the coaching tree, it'd be easy to assume the Seahawks could take a step backward in 2024, but general manager John Schneider wholly rejected that notion.

"I don't feel a step back," he said Thursday on Seattle Sports' John Schneider Show.

The last time prognosticators predicted a rebuilding year from Schneider's club, Geno Smith helped lead them to a Wild Card bid in 2022. But that was with Carroll at the helm.

Schneider understands the thought process behind predicting a rebuilding season with a new staff. Still, the GM believes the new ideas, "philosophies, ways to teach, schematics," will help cultivate a long-lasting contender. Since NFL teams undergo drastic changes each year, Schneider doesn't view his club in any different light than other squads entering the offseason.