Seahawks plan to hire Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as new defensive coordinator

Durde, 44, is an understudy of former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, who brought him into the NFL during his tenure as Atlanta Falcons head coach. Quinn left Dallas for Washington to become the Commanders' new head coach. Pelissero reported Thursday the Cowboys are hiring former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as Quinn's replacement.

Durde won't follow his mentor to Washington but will instead but get a big opportunity with Macdonald, who led the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald said he plans to call plays on defense at his introductory news conference last week, but could see himself giving up those duties down the road.