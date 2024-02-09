Seahawks plan to hire Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as new defensive coordinator

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald appears to have found the director of his defense.
Seattle is planning to hire Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
Durde is set to earn his first DC job in the NFL after spending the past three seasons in Dallas. He helped cultivate the strongest facet of the Cowboys' defense, which finished fifth in the league in yards allowed per game (299.7) in 2023.
The tremendous and rapid development of Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons since coming into the league in 2021 is ubiquitous with Durde's presence in Dallas.
Durde, 44, is an understudy of former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, who brought him into the NFL during his tenure as Atlanta Falcons head coach. Quinn left Dallas for Washington to become the Commanders' new head coach. Pelissero reported Thursday the Cowboys are hiring former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as Quinn's replacement.
Durde won't follow his mentor to Washington but will instead but get a big opportunity with Macdonald, who led the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald said he plans to call plays on defense at his introductory news conference last week, but could see himself giving up those duties down the road.
Perhaps that will one day be Durde, but first the young DC will look to improve a Seahawks defense that finished 30th in total defense in 2023.