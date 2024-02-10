 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Seahawks expected to hire former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as next OC

Published: Feb 10, 2024 at 12:00 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Ryan Grubb didn't leave the state of Washington for long.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Grubb as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per sources.

Along with the reported plan to hire Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as defensive coordinator earlier Friday, Seattle rookie head coach Mike Macdonald has locked up two coordinator positions heading into Super Bowl Weekend.

Grubb had accepted the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coaching position for Alabama during the most recent collegiate hiring cycle after two years holding the same positions for the University of Washington.

Instead, Grubb is making it a round trip to wind up with Seattle.

The 47-year-old has spent the entirety of his coaching career at the high school and college level, with stops at South Dakota State, Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State before Washington.

While in his first year with the Huskies, Grubb's offense led the nation in passing offense (369.8 yards per game) and finished second in total offense with 515.8 yards per game. In 2023, Washington's offense behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was again prolific as the team went 14-1 and reached its first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship.

In his first NFL gig, Grubb will be asked to spark a unit that finished 17th in points and 21st in yards in 2023.

He has a plethora of weapons to work with, namely running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, and wide receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The quarterback position is a question mark after Geno Smith took a step back from his 2022 Comeback Player of the Year campaign, but given Grubb's recent successes, the Seahawks believe the new OC is the man to get the best out of whoever winds up under center in 2024 and beyond.

Related Content

news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch when the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Niners CB Charvarius Ward on facing old team in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It's gonna be fun'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City and he discussed facing his old team in Super Bowl LVIII this past week.
news

Chiefs' Noah Gray managing Type 1 diabetes as he lives out NFL dream

Since finding out he had Type 1 diabetes when he was 18, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray has been in a game of managing the disease as he pursued his NFL dream, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. 
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) out, running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) questionable for Super Bowl LVIII 

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) is officially out vs. the 49ers, while running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable and OL Prince Tega Wanogho is also out.
news

Falcons' Arthur Blank says discussions with Bill Belichick were 'never about power': He wanted 'collaborative relationship'

Bill Belichick had total control in New England for 24 seasons. Many surmised his desire to again be in charge of roster decisions in his next act led to the head coach missing out on a job, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank dismissed that notion on Friday.
news

Super Bowl LVIII injury report: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Official game statuses for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Seahawks plan to hire Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as new defensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to hire Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Kevin 'Steven' Stefanski 'grateful' for second Coach of the Year, Browns' awards haul

Kevin Stefanski was a big winner at NFL Honors, right along with the Cleveland Browns, as he was awarded the NFL Coach of the Year, but it was his cousin Steven who's phone was blowing up after an on-stage snafu Thursday night. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former Ravens, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale being hired as Michigan DC

The University of Michigan is hiring Don "Wink" Martindale as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey reflects on trade, remains thankful to play under Kyle Shanahan

In 2022, Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. His first game with the Niners was against the Kansas City Chiefs. He reflected on the trade Wednesday ahead of another, far more significant showdown with KC. 