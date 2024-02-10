Seahawks expected to hire former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as next OC

Ryan Grubb didn't leave the state of Washington for long.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Grubb as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per sources.

Along with the reported plan to hire Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as defensive coordinator earlier Friday, Seattle rookie head coach Mike Macdonald has locked up two coordinator positions heading into Super Bowl Weekend.

Grubb had accepted the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coaching position for Alabama during the most recent collegiate hiring cycle after two years holding the same positions for the University of Washington.

Instead, Grubb is making it a round trip to wind up with Seattle.

The 47-year-old has spent the entirety of his coaching career at the high school and college level, with stops at South Dakota State, Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State before Washington.

While in his first year with the Huskies, Grubb's offense led the nation in passing offense (369.8 yards per game) and finished second in total offense with 515.8 yards per game. In 2023, Washington's offense behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was again prolific as the team went 14-1 and reached its first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship.

In his first NFL gig, Grubb will be asked to spark a unit that finished 17th in points and 21st in yards in 2023.