Ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright on joining 49ers' coaching staff: 'This isn't some vendetta move'

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright joined former rival San Francisco as assistant linebackers coach.
Wright confirmed the news on his KJ All Day podcast.
"It is true," Wright said. "I am the new linebacker assistant coach/defensive quality control coach of the San Francisco 49ers. I am thoroughly excited. I am really, really happy for this opportunity. I'm really, really happy for the Niners organization believing in me. Trusting me with their franchise. [I've been] competing against those guys since day one. My first-ever NFL game was against the Niners. … Here I am, 13, 14 years down the road about to be coaching for them."
A fourth-round pick in 2011, Wright spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, earning a Super Bowl ring and a Pro Bowl bid. In 2021, he left Seattle for Las Vegas, playing one year for the Raiders before retiring in 2022.
While he's joining a longtime rival, Wright noted that the move isn't a shot at Seattle.
"This isn't some vendetta move," he said. "This is a really cool opportunity for me."
Wright joins new 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who spent eight seasons in Seattle from 2013 to 2020 coaching special teams and the secondary.
The 34-year-old Wright will help a key crew in San Francisco, the heartbeat of the defense led by Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.
"This is where my heart is. My heart is in coaching," Wright said. "My heart is in building something special. Teamwork, camaraderie, going through the ups, going through the downs, finding a game plan to be successful. This is what I do. This is what I've been called to do."
He added: "I can't wait to get started. Be a part of a championship culture. To bring another Super Bowl to my resume. To climb that ladder. I've got big aspirations for what I want to do next with this career. This is step one."