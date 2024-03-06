Ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright on joining 49ers' coaching staff: 'This isn't some vendetta move'

"It is true," Wright said. "I am the new linebacker assistant coach/defensive quality control coach of the San Francisco 49ers. I am thoroughly excited. I am really, really happy for this opportunity. I'm really, really happy for the Niners organization believing in me. Trusting me with their franchise. [I've been] competing against those guys since day one. My first-ever NFL game was against the Niners. … Here I am, 13, 14 years down the road about to be coaching for them."