 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright on joining 49ers' coaching staff: 'This isn't some vendetta move'

Published: Mar 06, 2024 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright joined former rival San Francisco as assistant linebackers coach.

Wright confirmed the news on his KJ All Day podcast.

"It is true," Wright said. "I am the new linebacker assistant coach/defensive quality control coach of the San Francisco 49ers. I am thoroughly excited. I am really, really happy for this opportunity. I'm really, really happy for the Niners organization believing in me. Trusting me with their franchise. [I've been] competing against those guys since day one. My first-ever NFL game was against the Niners. … Here I am, 13, 14 years down the road about to be coaching for them."

A fourth-round pick in 2011, Wright spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, earning a Super Bowl ring and a Pro Bowl bid. In 2021, he left Seattle for Las Vegas, playing one year for the Raiders before retiring in 2022.

While he's joining a longtime rival, Wright noted that the move isn't a shot at Seattle.

"This isn't some vendetta move," he said. "This is a really cool opportunity for me."

Related Links

Wright joins new 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who spent eight seasons in Seattle from 2013 to 2020 coaching special teams and the secondary.

The 34-year-old Wright will help a key crew in San Francisco, the heartbeat of the defense led by Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

"This is where my heart is. My heart is in coaching," Wright said. "My heart is in building something special. Teamwork, camaraderie, going through the ups, going through the downs, finding a game plan to be successful. This is what I do. This is what I've been called to do."

He added: "I can't wait to get started. Be a part of a championship culture. To bring another Super Bowl to my resume. To climb that ladder. I've got big aspirations for what I want to do next with this career. This is step one."

Related Content

news

Deebo Samuel laments Niners' latest 'heartbreaking' Super Bowl loss 

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reached the precipice of the mountaintop twice in the past five years but have yet to complete the goal of winning a Super Bowl, a failure that he calls "heartbreaking."
news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Bears place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks release veteran safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

Seattle's secondary will look quite different next season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars place franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen 

Jacksonville won't let its breakout star test free agency. The Jaguars are expected to use their franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans re-signing TE Dalton Schultz to three-year, $36 million contract

The Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract to keep Dalton Schultz in Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers place franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike receives franchise tag after breakout 2023 season

The Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced
news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.