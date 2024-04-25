 Skip to main content
Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants jump up for Drake Maye; Colts get Xavier Worthy at No. 15

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 06:10 AM
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

Just hours before the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit (8 p.m. ET on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC), here is my fourth and final Round 1 projection.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

The Bears officially acquire their new face-of-the-franchise quarterback and move on to the No. 9 pick.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Is this Daniels' first choice as a franchise? I don't know and I don't think the Commanders care, as they sit tight and draft the talented dual-threat quarterback.

Pick
3
New York Giants
New York Giants
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS


In a trade up, the Giants might have to pay more than the standard trade chart would indicate, since the supply side of quarterback is dwindling but the demand remains high. Brian Daboll helped Josh Allen in Buffalo and may see a chance to do the same with the toolsy-but-inconsistent North Carolina quarterback. 

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

With the Patriots making the move out of the third pick, Arizona could execute a deal to move back, as well. But in this projection, I have them sticking it out and just taking one of the best players in the draft.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Surprise, surprise! While the Chargers could be looking at a receiver here -- we all know they need one, after parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- Jim Harbaugh sits tight and takes the biggest bully on the block to fortify his run game and set the tone on the right side for years to come.

Pick
6
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS


The Patriots decide to pass on both quarterback and wide receiver in order to land their bell-cow left tackle, attempting to fortify the trenches in what could be a three-year rebuild/restock for Eliot Wolf, Jerod Mayo and Co.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Even if the Nos. 5 and 6 picks don't go the way I have them, the Titans better have a contingency plan in case someone jumps them for Joe Alt. In this scenario, they land a future Pro Bowler with the explosive talent to accelerate Will Levis' growth in Year 2.

Pick
8
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS


The Vikings wait it out for a bit and are rewarded with the ability to trade up just three spots to take McCarthy while hanging on to their No. 23 pick. (Per the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, they can accomplish this deal by moving a future Day 2 pick.)

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

After some tense moments waiting to see if the Falcons would stick and pick Odunze, the Bears breathe a sigh of relief. Caleb Williams gets a new best friend and WR1 of the future.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

In my last mock, I had Brock Bowers in this spot, thinking New York's poised to GO FOR IT with Aaron Rodgers at age 40. However, upon further consideration, the Jets have a Band-Aid at right tackle in Morgan Moses. Fuaga gives them the real, long-term answer they have been looking for.

Pick
11
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


The Falcons need a pass rusher in the worst way, so the question simply becomes whether they take Turner, Byron Murphy II or Jared Verse here. The traits win out -- Dallas hits Atlanta.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

Despite everyone waiting for Denver to trade up for a quarterback, I have heard the Broncos are quietly putting feelers out there to move back and add another pick. If that doesn't come to fruition, Mitchell becomes an instant starter across from Pat Surtain II.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

The Washington big man has long arms, a broad frame and is extremely physical. He could be a plug-and-play right tackle early on, but also has the potential to develop into a body-moving guard if the Raiders choose to use him there.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

Fashanu has the traits and flashes of a top-tier offensive tackle, though some teams actually see his best NFL position as guard. New Orleans is much more likely to view him as a left tackle, where he will be expected to beat out Trevor Penning, who has struggled to find his footing in the pros.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy
Texas · WR · Junior

The Colts need a weapon who can create explosive plays -- and someone whom QB Anthony Richardson can grow with. I thought long and hard about tight end Brock Bowers here, but then I remembered that GM Chris Ballard was on the Chiefs staff that drafted Tyreek Hill and suddenly surmised, Oh, yeah -- he'll take the guy with world-class speed and separation potential.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

This might be a best-case scenario for the Seahawks, who need an impact interior D-lineman and are able to grab the best of the bunch (by a wide margin).

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

C.J. Stroud and the Texans put AFC South defenses on notice last season. Arnold is an in-your-face coverage talent with high football character and competitive fire Jacksonville coaches will love.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

The Bengals certainly didn't expect to see Brock Bowers available here. While they need offensive line help and another receiver to eventually take over for Tee Higgins, they would be wise to grab Bowers here and target OL and WR on Day 2.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

The Rams really need to find an edge rusher, and this pick could come down to Laiatu Latu or Verse. Verse lacks the pass-rush polish of Latu, but his medicals figure to be cleaner and he's the stronger run defender of the two.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

I know the Steelers have needs at tackle, cornerback and wide receiver, but hear me out. Pittsburgh certainly could use help along the interior O-line, as well, and Barton might be one of the safest picks in the first round as someone who can play center or guard as an immediate starter.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

It may be hard for the Dolphins to pass on a pass rusher like Laiatu Latu, but looking at the other quarterbacks taking snaps in the AFC, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel might view this as an "arms race" selection -- and it could truly make Miami the fastest team in the history of football.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

This is a fairly easy decision for the Eagles, as they add a physical defensive back with good instincts and the toughness to play outside or as an interchangeable safety. 

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via CLE through HOU)
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


Latu's fall down the board is over, with the Cardinals moving up from No. 27 overall to grab the most polished pass rusher in the draft.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

The Cowboys choose to grab the talented-but-inexperienced bookend out of Oklahoma who has the raw ability to eventually compete for a starting role at either tackle spot.

Pick
25
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GREEN BAY PACKERS


The Raiders trade back into the first round with an aggressive move to grab their potential quarterback of the future -- who could quickly become their quarterback of the present.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

Tampa sits tight and finds a cornerback with good size and scheme versatility to jump right in and compete for a starting spot.

Pick
27
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via HOU)
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


Minnesota counters its trade up into the top 10 by moving back. The Vikings still get a quality cornerback with elite speed and athleticism for Brian Flores' defense.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

Brandon Beane needs a wide receiver after the Stefon Diggs trade. However, the general manager typically stays true to his draft board -- and if a player with the upside of Robinson falls into his lap, he might not be able to pass him up.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · DL · Senior

The Lions are in position to challenge for a Super Bowl right now if they can hit on a pick or two. It wouldn't surprise me to see Detroit try to make an aggressive move up the board for a pass rusher. If that doesn't happen, Robinson can play base end or defensive tackle and step into snaps very quickly.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The Ravens need to eventually find a right tackle -- and they might need to find one for this season. If Mims falls here, Baltimore could do much worse than adding one of the most physically gifted specimens in this draft.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

Height, weight and speed. Admittedly, there is still work to do for Mitchell to reach his potential, but this is a perfect team fit. Plus, San Francisco could have starting spots open sooner than later. 

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette
South Carolina · WR · Senior

It's time for the Chiefs to find a wide receiver with not only size but the mindset to become an alpha whom Patrick Mahomes can lean on for the tough catch.

