LSU QB Jayden Daniels dismisses reports he doesn't want to play for Commanders

The Patriots at No. 3 feel like a natural landing spot for the North Carolina product. But New England also has continued to field trade requests, with the Giants and Vikings reported as two possible landing spots. Maye said he was happy to hear that multiple teams might be interested in moving up for him.

"It means a lot," Maye said. "I think not only knowing who I am on the field, but now of course they met me off the field, kind of what that means to me. Anywhere I go, I'm ready to go. You're ready to go compete and ready to play and hopefully give a franchise a new star quarterback."

Williams didn't confirm on Wednesday if the Bears would take him first overall. He did feel confident enough to answer a question about possibly playing in a domed stadium in Chicago, which has been proposed for life after Soldier Field.

"If that were the place, I'd be excited. If that was the thing that was happening -- I'd be excited," Williams told reporters on Wednesday, seeming unfazed by the cold, windy weather at Corner Ballpark in Detroit.

Williams might have had more fun than any of the other quarterbacks at the event on Wednesday, showing his carefree style in interacting with the Special Olympians, even trying his hand as a defensive back. He also stuck around as long as anyone to answer questions about the Bears and his fellow 2024 draft quarterbacks.

As the process starts winding to a close and the draft quickly approaches, the talk will soon turn to what this QB class can do as professionals. They might not all know where they're headed, but Williams said he believes this class has a chance to be a special one.

"It could be really historic, "Williams said. "It all depends on them and what they do at their respective places, wherever they get drafted. It all comes down to them and how they control the controllables and things that can make them special."