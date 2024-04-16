Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has had contract talks but 'not really my focus': 'My job isn't going to change whether I get extended or not'

Trevor Lawrence is thrilled that Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen was able to lock up a long-term extension.
As for one for the Jags quarterback, he's not worried about getting his, but more so getting his job done as the franchise looks to rebound from a disappointing 2023 campaign.
"There's definitely been some conversations as far as where that's at now," Lawrence told reporters Tuesday, via team transcript, at the onset of voluntary offseason practices. "It's not really my focus, I'd love to obviously be a Jag for as long as possible. We love it here and I love where we're headed as an organization and feel like I'm just getting better. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. From that standpoint, obviously yeah, that would be great. But like I said, going into my fourth year, it's not like this is necessarily going to be my last season."
It's next door to guaranteed that the Jaguars will pick up Lawrence's fifth-year option, as the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick enters his fourth season. So, he's right in that regard. And, in the mind of the one-time Pro Bowler and face of the Jaguars franchise, his onus will remain unchanged before or after a long-term deal.
"It's not really my focus right now, at the end of the day, my job isn't going to change whether I get extended or not before this season," he said. "My job is to go win games and to be the best I can be for this team so we can have a chance to win the Super Bowl. Even if I get the contract extension, that's still my job even more so, there's even more expectation and pressure on that. For me, I have the same focus and the same mindset."
Through three seasons, Lawrence has missed just one of a potential 51 starts. His lone missed game came last year, when he dealt with a cavalcade of ailments throughout a trying 9-8 season in which the Jags failed to defend their AFC South crown, fell short of the playoffs and collapsed to the tune of losing five of their last six games.
"You just have to use it, so that's what I plan to do from last season," said Lawrence, who threw for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2023. "I think our approach as a team, too, it's a waste if you don't use it. You went through that experience and then you don't use it, it's double bad because it sucked going through it and you didn't get better from it. I think that's our mindset, that's my mindset moving forward and so many things to learn from."
One massive bright spot from last season for the Jags was the play of Allen, who set a new team record with 17.5 sacks, to go along with 66 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 33 QB hits. It added up to a lucrative five-year, $150 million contract.
Though unfocused on his impending payday, Lawrence was plenty pleased his teammate got his.
"Super excited, obviously one, the season he had, but just the guy that he's been," Lawrence said of Allen. "He was here two years before I got here and in the three years I've been here, he's just consistent. One of the hardest workers on the team, dependable. As a person in the locker room, he's the right type of guy you want. It checks all the boxes that you want as a leader on your team and obviously a great player, too. I was just excited to get him back because there's a lot of teams that would've loved to have Josh Allen on their team. I'm excited we got that done and he's going to be a Jag for a long time. I think that was a big box checked for us and I'm excited that he's here."
Lawrence plans to be there in Duval for the long haul, as well.
Never one to cause a stir with his words, Lawrence isn't clamoring for a new deal here and now, but he's also not dealing in falsehoods, either. He wants his due at some point.
"I can't lie, obviously it would be nice to have that done and feel good about it, but no, it's not really the focus right now," Lawrence said. "I know where we're at, I know where we're heading and I know what I have to do. I know there's some improvements that I have to move going forward."