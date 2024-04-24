2024 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target

DJ’s Big Board Ranking: No. 34

No. 34 Production Score: 79

79 Athleticism Score: 79

79 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 85





At just 21 years old, Powers-Johnson stands out as one of the youngest offensive linemen in this year’s draft class. Despite starting just 17 career games over three seasons at Oregon, Powers-Johnson has demonstrated enough skill and consistency on tape to merit early-round consideration.





In his first and only season as a full-time starter this past fall, Powers-Johnson won the prestigious Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation's top center. His standout campaign is underscored by PFF metrics, which show that he allowed a mere one pressure and zero sacks in 2023. Powers-Johnson also finished with the highest PFF grades in pass blocking (91.3), run blocking (83.1) and overall (83.2) among FBS centers, highlighting his dominance in both facets of O-line play.





Currently ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive line prospect by Next Gen Stats with an overall score of 85 -- trailing only behind Duke’s Graham Barton (90) -- Powers-Johnson is well-positioned to be selected perhaps as early as the end of Day 1. If not, he won't last long on Day 2.