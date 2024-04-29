Move the Sticks: Full 2024 NFL Draft Recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back together to recap all the action from the 2024 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give their overall takeaways from the draft (:22). Next, the trio goes through the top 10 picks of the draft (8:52). After, the crew does a deep dive on the Falcons' surprising pick of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with their eighth overall pick (24:23). Then, DJ lists his top five draft classes (39:27). To wrap up the show, the trio gives its final thoughts (47:56).