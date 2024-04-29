 Skip to main content
Advertising

Move the Sticks: Full 2024 NFL Draft Recap

Published: Apr 29, 2024 at 07:02 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back together to recap all the action from the 2024 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give their overall takeaways from the draft (:22). Next, the trio goes through the top 10 picks of the draft (8:52). After, the crew does a deep dive on the Falcons' surprising pick of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with their eighth overall pick (24:23). Then, DJ lists his top five draft classes (39:27). To wrap up the show, the trio gives its final thoughts (47:56).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Raiders sign ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to one-year deal worth up to $3M

Longtime Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Chargers' J.K. Dobbins says he's '100 percent,' excited to reunite with Gus Edwards, Greg Roman

After recovering from another season-ending injury suffered in 2023, new Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins said Monday that he feels good and is ready to shake off any negative associations.
news

Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to one-year deal 

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year deal with Philly, the team announced Monday. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

The Chiefs added some juice to their offense in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, trading up for speedster Xavier Worthy. Chad Reuter writes that the lightning fast WR was one of a few knockout picks made by the reigning champs over the weekend. He ranks his top three favorite selections in each round.